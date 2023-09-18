Tribunal affirms Dauda Lawal as Zamfara gov, dismisses Matawalle’s petition

By Musa Na Allah

Zamfara State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Sokoto on Monday affirmed the election of Governor Dauda Lawal as the duly elected Governor of the State.

Chairman of the 3-man Tribunal Justice Cordelia Ogadi, while delivering judgment in Sokoto, dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressive Congress, APC gubernatorial candidate, Bello Muhammad Mutawalle, challenging the outcome of March 18 Governorship election for lack of substance and of no effect.

The Court furthermore awarded a fine of N500,000 to the petitioner, former Governor Matawalle.

Justice Ogadi, who read the judgement, said the petitioner has not proved his allegation beyond reasonable doubt of wrongful collation of results, exclusion of results for Maradun local government area and that election was not conducted in some wards in the state.

The counsel to Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC Ishaka Dikko, on his part, said the commission was not expecting anything short of credible judgement by the tribunal.

According to Dikko, INEC had conducted free, fair and credible polls in Zamfara state against the allegation of the APC Gubernatorial candidate Matawallen Maradun.