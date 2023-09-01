Travelling inspires my creativity – Entrepreneur, Emeka Ezeakolam

Emeka Ezeakolam known professionally as DonCee is a visionary Nigerian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and interior decoration and building construction mogul with a track record of transforming the industry and positively impacting lives. He is globally known as Africa’s biggest interior decoration mogul with over 14 years of experience in the building construction and interior decoration sector.

Driven by the need to contribute His quota towards filling the housing decorations in Nigeria, Emeka Ezeakolam founded NattyConcept Interiors Ltd and incorporated the company in 2010. He also holds an MBA in marketing and went to Yobe State Polytechnics Danaturu DonCee” as He’s fondly called, is a highly motivated and successful entrepreneur with a passion for luxury interior decoration and building construction his also venturing into real Estate development.

The Founder/ CEO of NattyConcepts Emeka Ezeakolam talks about how he generates creativity and innovation. He said, “one of the things I like doing in order to generate ideas, creativity, and new innovation is to travel. Each time we accomplish a project, it becomes history and I draw inspiration from our past projects by looking at the mistakes and the flaws we made and eventually make sure how we can avoid them in the next projects.”

He also relates to his young and dynamic team in a humbling way in other to get ideas and inspiration.