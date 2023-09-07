Transfer: Nicolas Pepe set to leave Arsenal

By Enitan Abdultawab

Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe is set to leave Premier League side Arsenal this summer.

The winger has been linked with Saudi Arabia clubs but now ready to join Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Veteran football journalist Fabrizio Romano made this known on Thursday.

The Italian journalist wrote, “Nicolas Pépé, not convinced by Saudi approaches—deal not happening, his priority is now to join Trabzonspor. Negotiations to follow in order to reach an agreement, as @footmercato called, he’s completely out of Arsenal project.”

The Ivorian attacker has one year left on his contract but is not Head Coach’s Mikel Arteta’s plans for the new season.