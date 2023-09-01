Transfer deadline day: Man United confirm signing of Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United have completed the signing of Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Serie A side Fiorentina.

The Moroccan had been a subject of interest for United for a major part of the transfer window, but it would take the club until the final hours of the transfer window to seal deal.

A club statement announcing the deal reads: “Sofyan Amrabat has joined Manchester United on loan from ACF Fiorentina until June 2024, subject to international clearance and registration requirements”.

Amrabat had expressed his desire to join Man Utd throughout the window, agreeing personal terms way back in mid-August and even being taking out of first-team activities at Fiorentina in order to attempt to finalise a deal.

His arrival caps what’s been a fairly busy summer for Man Utd having secured the services of Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Sergio Reguilon.