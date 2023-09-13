Transfer: Ashleigh Plumptre signs for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad Ladies

Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre has signed for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad Ladies on a free transfer after leaving Leicester City Women.

The 25-year-old was one of the best players at the Women’s World Cup, playing all games for the Super Falcons as Nigeria reached the round of 16.

Plumptre stated in a post on X that she’s excited to join the club’s project.

She said, “Grateful to have signed for Al-Ittihad. Excited to start this journey alongside some incredible human beings. My journey of stepping into more of myself continues. It’s more than football.”

“Football for me is about connecting not only with myself but with people around me, whether my teammates or staff,” she told the club’s media.

“Everything I have done in my career so far is about doing something bigger than myself. I joined Al Ittihad because of new opportunities on and off the pitch. I’m not here with any expectations; I’m here to be myself.

“I hope that I can learn and take so much from the environment as a football player and, more importantly, as a human being.”

Plumptre played 79 times for Leicester Women before leaving the club at the end of last season.