Traffic offence: Danfo driver goes berserk, strips self naked after stabbing LASTMA officer

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA and Nigeria Police, on Sunday, arrested a driver of a yellow bus, Volkswagen ‘T4’ with registration number LSR 966 YE, for stabbing one the officers after being apprehended for serious traffic offence around Costain Round-About, Surulere area, Lagos.

LASTMA officer, Olajide Olukoga, ‘Bravo’ who led the enforcement team, narrated that the Volkswagen commercial ‘T4’ bus was impounded and driver apprehended for picking passengers on main expressway thereby causing serious traffic obstructions to other road users around Costain inward Iponrin.

He added that the enforcement operations was carried out around costain round-about inward Iponrin after several warnings by the state government to commercial bus/private car drivers of the need to make use of designated bus-stops before picking or dropping passengers or co-travellers across the state.

“Our enforcement team had successful apprehended the driver while trying to escape after dangerous driving, brought out a knife and stabbed me in the process.

“After seeing the deep cut he had inflicted on me with the knife, he decided to strip himself naked and caused serious commotions before he was eventually arrested by Policemen from Iponri Police Station.

“After his arrest, dangerous weapons cutlass and knife were recovered from his commercial Volkswagen ‘T4’ bus by security officers,” Olukoga recounted.

General Manager, LASTMA, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, who confirmed the incident, vowed that the suspected assailant would be prosecuted immediately to serve as a deterrent to other recalcitrant drivers.