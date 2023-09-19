Traditional ruler calls for decorum over incident involving Obasanjo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

Those worried about Friday’s incident in Iseyin involving ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and some traditional rulers should apply decorum in their comments, a traditional ruler said on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Oba Olushola Alao, the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon in the Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State, in a statement said there was the need for calm in reacting to the situation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obasanjo had accused the traditional rulers present at the inauguration of the Iseyin Campus of LAUTECH of disrespecting Gov. Seyi Makinde.

Oba Olusola Alao who is the Deputy Chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, declared that the matter was an internal affair of the State Council of Obas.

He said the matter would be properly reviewed at the next meeting of the Council.

“The action against the traditional rulers in attendance at the inauguration has generated anger and varied responses from true sons and daughters of Oduduwa in all sections of the society.

“All the royal fathers involved understand the pain caused by the incident and appreciate the well-placed reactions.

“Let me assure all Yoruba and other well-meaning Nigerians who have respect for the traditional institution and who feel concerned about the incident that our silence since Friday is not an act of cowardice.

“When we sit down with the governor and hold our next meeting, we will review and respond appropriately.

“We want everybody to apply decorum in line with the Omoluwabi ethos for which the Yoruba are greatly respected.

“Yoruba land shall remain peaceful. Our unity is sacrosanct. These ethos must reflect in our day-to-day activities,” the traditional ruler stated.

He added that any other information from anywhere that is contrary to his statement should therefore be disregarded.

NAN reports that Obasanjo had during the state function accused the traditional rulers of disrespecting Gov. Makinde by not standing up when the governor arrived the venue.

Obasanjo, who tutored the traditional rulers on the need to respect culture in spite of their status and in line with the Yoruba ethos, ordered them to stand up.

The incident has since generated reactions across the country, especially in the Yoruba-speaking states.