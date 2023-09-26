Traders drag Lagos local govt to court for alleged possession of market

Three aggrieved traders, on Tuesday, asked an Ikeja High Court to restrain the authority of Mainland Local Government from evicting and demolishing a popular White Sand Market at Oyingbo, Lagos State.

The claimants are, Mrs Sherifat Abeke, Alhaji Garba Malam and Orji Onuoha, while the respondents are Lagos mainland Local Government and the Attorney-General of the state.

The applicants filed their suit vide a motion ex-parte brought pursuant to Order 42 Rules 1 and 4 and Order 43 of the Lagos State Civil Procedure Rules.

The claimants in their application, are praying the court to issue an order of interim injunction restraining the defendants by themselves, their agents, servants, privies and any other person from entering the land known as ‘White Sand Market.’

They had also asked the court for an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents from demolishing the structures on the land.

The applicants are also praying the court to grant their application for an order of interim injunction restraining the defendants from letting out the land, pending the determination of the suit.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, Justice Idowu Akinkunmi, adjourned substantive hearing in the case until Sept. 28.