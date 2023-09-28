Trade facilitation: Customs to dedicate port terminal for export

…Exceeds N307 b revenue target

By Emma Ujah Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is to dedicate a port terminal, exclusively, for the exportation of Nigerian goods, in the fresh push to ramp up trade facilitation.

The Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this at a press conference to mark his first 100 days in office, in Abuja, yesterday.

His words, “We will dedicate an Export Terminal to promote exports in line with the policy direction of the government.”

According to him, the decision for a dedicated export terminal would address the problem of delays at ports which hampers export of Nigerian goods.

The Ag. CG also announced a robust Customs’ revenue performance in the last two months, having surpassed its monthly target of N307 billion.

His words, “One of our early achievements has been a remarkable boost in monthly revenue collection.

“We’ve witnessed a substantial increase, with an average monthly collection of 202 billion in the first half of the year that concluded in June, surging to an impressive 343 billion in the past two months (July and August).

This outstanding growth amounts to a remarkable 70.13% increase in revenue collection. I’m delighted to announce that we’ve consistently exceeded the monthly target collection of 307 Billion Naira, marking a remarkable departure from previous performances.”

“The ongoing Revenue Recovery review activities have contributed an additional 8 billion Naira during this period, underlining our commitment to revenue generation.

“Subject to unforeseen circumstances, our aim is to sustain and even expand this momentum until the end of the year. This commitment is driven by our resolve to minimize the deviation from the target, especially in light of the substantial shortfalls recorded during the first half of the year.”