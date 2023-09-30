Tottenham vs Liverpool: Klopp says ‘It will be a tough test’ for both teams

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the Premier League clash with Tottenham would be a tough test for both teams when they clash on Saturday evening.

The Reds face arguably their biggest test yet as they take on Ange Postecoglou’s unbeaten Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham are one of only four sides yet to suffer defeat in the Premier League, but Liverpool are also in that group and sit above Spurs in second with two points ahead.

During his pre-match press conference on Friday, Jurgen Klopp was asked whether the match is the biggest test of the season so far, and he acknowledged it, saying, “It is a really tough test. I can’t remember an easy game; we played at Newcastle, and that was tough. Chelsea too; the away games have all been tough, and home games are not easy.”

He added, “Tottenham is doing really well. Ange [Postecoglou] seems to be a top bloke, I’m looking forward to meeting him. If you saw Celtic play, you’d know how good a coach he is. He is delivering good football in a year when Harry Kane left. He is doing extremely well; they are exciting to watch. It’ll be a test for both of us.”

Klopp’s side have secured four consecutive 3-1 victories, including a comeback at Leicester in the League Cup in midweek.

Tottenham will be looking to start a Premier League campaign with a seven-game unbeaten run for just a third time (unbeaten in their first 12 in 2016-17 and first seven last term).

Jurgen Klopp also said the way Tottenham set up under Ange Postcoglou is different from what he has been used to against the Lilywhites: “Both teams will play football [in Saturday’s fixture]. That is good news and new news because, in recent years, you played against the best counter-attacking team in the world.”

When asked if he is surprised by the speed at which his new signings have integrated into the team, Klopp said he was.

He further stated that the team spoke of a “new start” over the summer and gave themselves “a chance to build the basis of a team.”