Tonye Bobo emerges Chairman of Presidential Amnesty Phase 3 Ex-Agitators

By Dickson Omobola

Chairman of ex-Agitators, Presidential Amnesty Phase 3, General Tonye Bobo, has been re-elected as the substantive National Chairman to pilot the affairs of the body.

The election, which took place in Ughelli Town, was conducted in line with the bye-laws regulating the activities of the Ex – Agitators, Presidential Amnesty Phase.

To begin the election proper, first, the National Exco was dissolved with everyone asked to step aside and a five-man electoral committee was set up with Samson Okou as chairman.

Okou, who addressed the General Assembly of the ex-agitators, stated the importance of the exercise and the need to conduct the election with decorum.

He maintained that the exercise was to sanitize the house and to ensure that the leadership of the group was coordinated.

Bobo, in his inaugural speech, thanked the General Assembly of the Ex-Agitators, Presidential Amnesty Phase 3 for the confidence reposed in him, promising to offer purposeful leadership.

He called on all members to maintain peace, unity and oneness of purpose to move the group to greater heights.

Bobo further commended the retired General Barry Ndiomu-led Presidential Amnesty Programme, saying he has repositioned the scheme.

He said the cooperative scheme introduced by Ndiomu would better the lives of the beneficiaries of PAP.

In addition, Bobo urged members to support Ndiomu’s efforts to ensure the mandate of PAP is realised.

Bobo also called on President Bola Tinubu and other relevant agencies of the Federal Government to give all the necessary support to Ndiomu.