Tonto Dikeh’s heart of gold

Tonto Dikeh

By Benjamin Njoku

Love her or hate her, Tonto Dikeh has a heart of gold. Despite the actress’ past controversial lifestyle and marriage saga, she has proved she’s a dependable giver, who’s always at the beck and call of those who are in need of empowerment. She has done a lot with her foundation, and her recent promise to sponsor the education of late singer Mohbad’s son, Liam is the latest of her cheerful gestures to humanity.

In a statement posted on her Instagram page, the actress who has been in the forefront of fighting for justice for the late singer has announced that she would be giving the 5-month-old son an educational sponsorship up to his secondary school level. She also disclosed that the foundation of King Andreh Dikeh, Tonto’s young son, would support the family of the deceased singer with N100,000 for the next twelve months as child support for his five-month-old son.

She prayed for divine comfort and anticipated justice for the dead.

According to her, “The Tonto Dikeh foundation sympathises with the family of late Mr. Prince Oladimeji Aloba a.k.a Mohbad. We are heartbroken and join millions of fans all around the world to mourn a shining LIGHT, who’s LIGHT was untimely dimmed. With that being said, the Tonto Dikeh foundation would like to support General Mohbad through his son by giving him an all paid educational scholarship till he finishes his secondary school level.

“In addition to that, the King Andre Dikeh Foundation would like to support the family by paying his son (Mohbad’s son) a monthly child support of a hundred thousand Naira only (N100k) every month for one year. One hopes that other celebrities will follow suit, and learn to give back to society that made them who they are.