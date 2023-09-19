Tompolo remains best for surveillance job, stop sabotage, Akporehe tells Arewa Youths

In a recent interview with this paper, Prince Barnabas Akporehe, a stakeholder in the Niger Delta region, from Isoko North Local Government Area Of Delta State, expressed defiance over Members of Arewa Youth Forum’s staged protest at the Headquarters of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in Abuja to demand the cancellation of the Pipeline Surveillance Contract awarded to Tompolo’s security firm. He emphasizes the need for cohesion and unity other than sabotaging economic development.

“There is a long list of political saboteurs in Nigeria. And we must be very cautious of what we negotiate so that we don’t frustrate genuine efforts. I always encourage valuable criticism. Because it is only through criticism that a system gets better. But we must keep sentiments and personal aggrandizement aside.

“The numbers have been quite obvious. Look at the number of monies lost over the years from oil theft. More than $3.3bn was lost to crude oil theft in 2022, and at a time when other oil producers were having a petrodollars splurge, Nigeria couldn’t even meet its production quota because of oil theft. Tompolo’s emergence stopped a lot of anomalies bedevilling the country’s most lucrative economic source.”

According to him, since the Nigerian oil pipeline surveillance contract was awarded to Tompolo through his security firm, Tantita Security Service, Nigeria has had respite from oil leakages that brought the country’s oil sector to its knees.

“I believe that president Tinubu who has promised to improve Nigeria’s economy and stop those pilfering Nigeria’s oil also knows that those persuading him not to renew the contract are nothing but enemies of the state.

“Therefore, I urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to make the mistake of not renewing the contract with Tompolo for doing so will only lead to Nigeria losing billions to oil thieves who are now sponsoring campaigns of calumny against the High Chief.”

“Mr President must not listen to those calling for the contract not to be renewed. Instead, he should renew the contract because Tompolo remains the right man for the surveillance job.”

“For instance, Tompolo’s security firm, Tantita, has discovered over 295 illegal connections to NNPC pipelines which have been in sabotage operations for many years. He has also destroyed thousands of illegal oil refineries and arrested many illegal vessels siphoning the country’s oil.”

He further urged the leadership of Arewa groups to look beyond politics and focus on exploring the bountiful resources scattered all over the north.

“The North is rich in mineral resources. The North-West, for example, has mineral deposits, including copper, gold, and silver just to mention a few. The north-eastern region has iron, lead, limestone, zinc, and other natural resources capable of sorting this great nation out. I expect our Arewa brothers to echoe the effect of enhancing resources in the north instead of clamping the peace in the south-south.”

He said, “Tompolo’s private maritime security outfit has shown capacity in helping in securing our pipelines scattered around the southern regions. There are both formal and informal approaches to solving the issue. The contract was contracted duly and processed, which is why it has yielded desired outcomes. So why can’t we focus on continuity instead of these tribal discords going on.”

According to Akporehe, he “believed strongly in the government of his excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to stir the Nation forward in terms of peace and unity that will produce the much needed development we all desire and not listen to voices of chaos and disunity,” Prince Barnabas Akporehe concluded.