Toeyoursea, others to feature at “Joyful Praise” concert

By Ayo Onikoyi

Gospel music enthusiasts and worshipers are in for a soul-reviving experience as fast-rising artist and worship leader, Toeyoursea, leads others in her highly-anticipated praise concert, “Joyful Praise.”

The event is billed to hold on Sunday, September 24th, 2023, by 2pm, at the exquisite Charis Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to a statement, Joyful Praise promises to be a night filled with heartfelt worship, soul-stirring melodies, and an atmosphere of spiritual renewal as Toeyoursea who is celebrated for her anointed vocals and heart for worship, will lead the congregation in an uplifting evening of praise and worship.

Joining Toeyoursea on stage will be a constellation of talented gospel artists, each known for their unique style and devotion to spreading the message of hope through music.

The star-studded lineup boasts a diverse array of talent, featuring the electrifying and dynamic performer, Dare Justified, known for his spirit-filled stage presence, the versatile Afrobeat icon, Gaise Baba, whose music seamlessly fuses rhythm and gospel, Efe Nathan, a gospel powerhouse celebrated for her commanding vocals and rising gospel sensation Titilayo Euba.

Other gospel acts to feature include, Gift Berries, the anointed worship leader and Sanmi Michael, who creates an atmosphere of spiritual intimacy, and the recently nominated Headies Awards artist, Neon Adejo, whose music is making waves in the industry.

“Joyful praise was born from a personal experience during the lockdown in 2020. I was praying/ praising on one of the days and I got an instruction from the Holy Spirit to extend my praise to the ends of the earth, Psalm 28:7.” Toeyoursea said.

The statement further revealed that Joyful Praise is set to be a spiritual highlight of the year, offering attendees an opportunity to draw closer to God through the universal language of music.

The program has successfully held six virtual editions in the past, marking this year as a significant milestone as it transitions to its inaugural physical event.

Toeyoursea and the entire lineup are dedicated to creating an unforgettable evening that will resonate in the hearts of all who attend. Come prepared to be uplifted, encouraged, and inspired.