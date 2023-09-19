Tobi Bakre welcomes baby girl with wife

Ex-Big Brother Naija Season 3 housemate, Tobi Bakre, has announced the arrival of a baby girl with his wife, Anu Oladosu.

Bakre, who took to his verified Instagram handle, @tobibakre, on Tuesday to disclose the good news, had a display of his picture with the newborn and his son.

He appreciated his wife and other well-wishers.

He said: “Kamila A. Bakre.

”Thank God for his miracles. You are a miracle. What a feeling! Girl dad! Feels like a totally different life mission and such a huge blessing.

“Babuuuuuu @ anu.bakre you do this one. Thanks for being strong and pushing through the 360 of the past 9 months.

“What a ride. Love you to end of the world and back.

“Hardly ever a time where my words fail me. No matter the English! I can’t properly articulate how I feel. It is plennyyyy😍🥰.

“Thanks to friends and fam who have been a part of this journey. Indeed ko easy. But Nunu no worry. Na me go carry the next baby😂.

“Wait o! I’m father to two kids! Mad O Abdulmalik our watch starts now o🤺.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bakre got married to his wife in 2021 and they welcomed their first son on Jan.1, 2022. (NAN)