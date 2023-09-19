To fight corruption, states must be carried along — AGF Fagbemi

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has said that just as the federal government is involved in the fight against corruption, states also must be carried along.

Fagbemi spoke at a hybrid sensitisation workshop on “Revised Guidelines on Negotiation and Drafting of Contracts and Agreements by Government Parties to Prevent Corruption and Illicit Financial Flows and Sustainable Development” organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC in Abuja.

According to him, “There is this tendency to limit the fight against corruption to only the federal government, this is wrong. Contracts is not awarded at the federal level alone, states are also involved.

“I believe there should be a way to also bring these issues on board. The guidelines we are presenting today should not only be presented to the government but also the states. My advice is that there should be a way to get the states involved to appreciate the need for your (ICPC) efforts”.

Commercial fraud, major cause of illicit financial flows in Nigeria — ICPC

In the same vein, the Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, identified commercial fraud as a major cause of illicit financial flows in Nigeria.

He also highlighted poor negotiations as another major contributor, noting that Nigeria has to do more in training and equipping skilled negotiators that would represent correctly the interest of the nation.

Owasanoye said, “Nigeria like many African countries loses huge amount of resources to IFFs that originate from three sources, namely: commercial IFFs (tax evasion, trade-mis-invoicing, and abusive transfer pricing), criminal activities, and corruption (bribery and theft by corrupt public officials).

“To make matters worse, poorly negotiated agreements are often litigated either in regular courts but mostly by arbitration with negative outcomes against the country. While the humongous compensations and awards in scarce foreign currency tend to catch the attention of the public, invisible costs like the cost of litigation are hardly mentioned but they also contribute to the economic agony that result from poorly negotiated agreements.

“Commercial IFFs almost double the losses from other types of IFFs combined. While corruption accounts for 3.5 percent net loss to the global economy, criminal activities account for 35.5 percent while losses to commercial IFFs if 60 percent.

“The principal vehicle for commercial IFFs in Nigeria include contracts negotiated with government entities or by private entities that include clauses that defeat government expectations for tax revenue and also hinder the achievement of government economic development objectives. This situation warrants the need for guidelines for negotiators to be better prepared and know what to do in preparation for and negotiation of contracts and agreements for ministries, departments and agencies of government including post-negotiation responsibilities.

“Notwithstanding the 1989 Guidelines, Nigeria has continued to experience corruption, IFFs, litigation and arbitral proceedings that could have been avoided with specific guidelines, better negotiation skills, aptitude, patriotism, and professionalism.

“Information in the public domain shows that odious contract terms through which Nigeria has been fleeced through IFFs were oiled by a combination of bribery and corruption, competence and capacity deficiency, negligence of negotiators, unpatriotic legal professional services in the chain of drafting, negotiating, signing, and contesting litigation or arbitration arising from some of such agreements”.