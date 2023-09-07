Tinubu’s victory at tribunal not surprising — Lagos APC 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal which sat in Abuja upheld the victory of Tinubu in the Feb. 25 Presidential Election.

The tribunal dismissed all petitions by the Allied People Movement (APM), Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Tinubu’s electoral victory.

Addressing newsmen at party secretariat on Wednesday night, Cornelius Ojelabi, the Lagos State APC Chairman said that Tinubu’s victory was not surprising.

He said that the former two-term Lagos State Governor deserves the victory, having worked very hard before the election.

Ojelabi, who gathered a huge crowd of APC stakeholders and members at the party secretariat to monitor the court proceedings and ruling via an outdoor screen, said that the party was satisfied with the PEPC ruling.

The chairman said: “We are glad and happy with the result. We are satisfied with the judgment. APC is not surprised because we diligently worked for this victory.

“President Bola Tinubu particularly worked hard in telling the people his intentions and plans for them during his campaign tours to the 36 states.

“His victory has also contributed to his victory. It also shows that integrity matters.

“The integrity of Tinubu gave APC the edge in this matter, and we will keep at it.”

On the Labour Party’s rejection of the tribunal’s verdict, Ojelabi said that such rejection was expected,

He added, “The judgment has proven that Nigerians really voted for the APC.”

Ojelabi commended the APC supporters for staying true to the party, urging them to remain calm and steadfast.

“On behalf of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Gov. Babajde Sanwo-Olu and party leaders, I want to thank you for staying true since morning till this late in the night,” he said.

The chairman, who assured party members of the certainty of rewards for their hard work and loyalty, said that God brought Tinubu to save and rescue Nigeria.

“We called on God and God answered us. God intentionally brought Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at this time, and we believe he is here to make our lives better.

“Let us continue to be patient; things shall be better. We shall still celebrate this victory in a big way. Let us hold the forth at our respective areas,” Ojelabi added.

He urged members to continue to support the party leadership at the ward, local government and state levels.

NAN reports that meeting had in attendance state, local and ward executive council members and a crowd of party faithful.