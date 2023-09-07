Tinubu’s victory at Tribunal is victory for democracy – Betara

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Mukhtar Betara Aliyu representing

Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State,

has described the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Tribunal as a victory for democracy.

The lawmaker in a statement, congratulated President Tinubu GCFR, Vice President Kashim Shettima GCON, and the APC over their victory at the tribunal.

“The tribunal judgement is a victory for democracy..I congratulate Mr. President, H.E., Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and Vice President, H.E., Kashim Shettima GCON, on the verdict by PEPC. This is indeed a victory for Nigerians and democracy,” he stated.

Muktar Betara Aliyu, OON is a Nigerian accountant and lawmaker, first elected to the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2007 to represent the Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State in the North-eastern region of Nigeria and presently Chairman, House Committee on FCT.