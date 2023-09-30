Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda marks new beginning – Wike

Wike

Mr Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)has advised Nigerians to explore the path of dialogue in resolving the country’s numerous challenges.

Wike said this at a Public Lecture/Special Jummu’a Prayer, held in Abuja, as part of activities to commemorate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence.

The Minister, represented by Mr Danlami Ihayyo, the Mandate Secretary, Education Secretariat in the FCT, said that Nigeria had been faced with so many challenges since independence, saying however, that President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda, marked a new beginning for the country.

He said that the 63rd anniversary would serve as a new beginning for the country in line with Tinubu’s agenda.

Wike, who was the guest speaker, underscored the need to key into the agenda to address the nation’s socio-economic challenges.

While describing the topic as apt, the minister said “It underscores the importance of addressing the socio-economic challenges our nation faces.

“And, hopefully, it would present a new perspective and a renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“Nigeria is still waxing strong in terms of successes recorded across all sectors of the economy, in spite of numerous plights.”

He, however, advised Nigerians to acknowledge the persistent challenges ranging from poverty, unemployment, inadequate infrastructure and insecurity as tools to revitalise the country and to impact on Nigerians positively.

He promised to collaborate with other stakeholders to ensure harmony among citizens and to work hard to actualise the founding fathers’ vision for the country.

“Here in the FCT, we will continue to work hard at promoting national unity, cohesion and tolerance in line with the vision of our founding fathers.”

He also expressed gratitude to the National Council of Islamic Affairs for the choice of the theme for discussion, saying the council and Islam as a whole had played vital roles to ensure Nigeria’s unity.

“Islamic principles have always played a significant role in our society not only through righteousness but also towards compassion and justice, the value of social justice and charity.

“These are models to address our current socio-economic challenges.

“These values remind us of the importance of caring for the less fortunate and working towards a more enviable society,” Wike said. (NAN)