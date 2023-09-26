Tinubu’s ministers can create 500,000 jobs in less than 2 years – Energy Expert

By Gift ChapiOdekina , Abuja

President Bola Tinubu’s Ministers have been urged to create 500,000 jobs in less than two years through harnessing the skills in the solar energy sector.

The President/CEO, Asteven Group and Asteven Energy Institute (AEI), and Chairman, Council for Renewable Energy in Nigeria (CREN), Dr Sunny Akpoyibo stated these in an interactive session with journalists in Abuja.

According to him, relevant ministers such as those of Labour and Employment, Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Agriculture, Water Resources and Sanitation and Environment should integrate solar technology in their projects and contract only certified solar experts.

He reiterated the immense opportunities that abound in the solar energy sector and the need for the ministers to partner with capable indigenous private organisations to create jobs and employment opportunities in line with president Tinubu renewed hope promise.

Akpoyibo urged government to partner with reputable well certified organisations that are not only focused on exploiting government without having sustainable plans, but those who have shown stern resolve in developing the capacity of Nigerians for self reliance.

“It is not enough to allocate billions for solar projects when they do not last more than 2-3 years due to lack of indigenous skills to manage these investments.

“This sector is very viable and can greatly enhance communities and drive local development that will give our rural areas ownership and sense of belonging in the execution and management of solar energy projects across the country.

“This is to ensure that they get optimum value and top notch quality control for solar related projects that are targeted at making significant impact in the lives of the people,” he said.

Akpoyibo said there are well qualified indigenous solar experts with international repute in the country who are neglected in the execution of government funded renewable energy projects.

He stated that their involvement could increase the confidence of foreign investors who have been seeking to key into the renewable energy market in the country.

“The acquisition of solar technology skills will provide opportunity for graduates, artisans and other skilled citizens to leverage on the green revolution to start up their businesses, be employed and contribute to community development.

“Also, increased efficiency in the management and maintenance of solar energy projects will speed up development by ensuring more stable power supply, vast business opportunities and reduced government spending,” the energy expert said.

Akpoyibo urged Nigerians, especially unskilled youths and women to take advantage of the renewable energy sector as their launching pad for success in life because the sector can turn many people to multi-millionaires in the coming years.