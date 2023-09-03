Tinubu’s ministers are an extension of the mind of the President—Adebayo, ex-SDP presidential candidate

•Calls Wike, others Tinubu ‘in motion’

•On 48-member cabinet: Why we should not worry about government size

By Kennedy Mbele

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, speaks on the gaps in the federal cabinet, noting that some strategic mandates appear to in purgatory, not being under specified ministry in terms of designation.

Adebayo also speaks on what Nigerians expect of the ministers and the gains in switching from premium motor spirit (PMS) to compressed natural gas (CNG) for power source among other issues. Excerpts:

President Bola Tinubu has charged his ministers to meet the expectations of Nigerians and work for the interest of Nigeria and not their sections of the country. What do you say to that?

There is nothing unique in that because that is what the oath of office the ministers swore to says. The President could have simply charged the ministers to take their oath of office seriously, and this has to start from the President himself, the Vice President, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the principal officers and every other person in public office taking their oath of office seriously.

I will recommend that the oath of office is printed out and posted on the wall of the office of public officials so that they will see it daily, if public officials keep to their oath of office the country will be in a better place.

Are you satisfied with the placement of the ministers? Is there anyone or are there those you feel would have functioned better in another ministry?

The Presidency is a reflection of the President, and once you take the monumental step of electing someone as the President, you should have faith that that person has the capacity to appoint his ministers because the ministers are an extension of the mind of the President, an extension of his heart, an extension of his soul, and an extension of his hands.

Of all the talents and qualified people in Nigeria, these ministers are the people President Tinubu has selected; if you look at the time it took Tinubu to come out with this cabinet, it shows you that in his mind, these are the best people he can get in the present circumstances, and that alone will let you know whether the voters made the right decision when they voted for Tinubu during the presidential election in February.

It is not for anyone, more so someone like me who lost the election to him, to start telling him who he should assign to specific ministries but what is clear is that a Prince Adewole Adebayo presidency would have been diametrically different from this Tinubu presidency.

What Nigerians are experiencing now and what they are going to enjoy or endure during this Tinubu presidency will be Tinubu’s philosophy, his mindset, world vision, outlook, attitude, temperament, motivation and aspirations reflected through the ministers.

For instance, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who said he is going to demolish this and that, is a branch of Tinubu’s presidency, and any other thing you see him or any other minister do should be regarded as Tinubu in motion.

However, the ministers have just been sworn-in, so let us allow them to settle in. Suffice it to say that if I were the President, these ministers would not be the names you will see as members of my cabinet, but I am not the President.

The cabinet with 48 ministers is a large one, perhaps the largest since 1999. Is that not a drain on the economy especially with the economic downturn and huge cost of governance? Despite this, the South-East is complaining that the region was short changed. What do you say to that?

When you say the South-East is complaining, how did those appointed ministers get their appointment as South-East representatives? Who was there at the opinion poll to select them? That some people in the South-East are complaining does not mean that the South-East is complaining.

I am sure that if you go to the South-East and ask them what their priorities are, chances are that the top ten priorities would not relate to being members of Tinubu’s cabinet.

And, if you do a cost analysis of governance in Nigeria, you will see that the cost of governance does not come from personal costs in government. Our cost of governance comes from corruption and other leakages.

Nigerians should know how their monies get missing. Whether you have 37 ministers or you have 47 ministers or even 100 ministers, just know that what is driving the cost of governance is waste, corruption, opaqueness, abandoned projects, contractual influence, white elephants, and other wrong-headed policies.

More importantly, you must know the cost-benefit ratio in what the nation gains from engaging a public servant and what the country spends on that public servant.

Are you saying for example that with the parlous state of foreign exchange, with the parlous state of monetary policy, with the parlous state of gross domestic product (GDP), that if the President were to bring in five more ministers who are experts in different fields and can attract $200 billion into the economy by way of foreign injection of funds, and can raise our GDP by an additional $300 billion, would we say that the ministers are too many? Or, if for instance we gather 37 unintelligent people with no vision or purpose, people who cannot even govern their departments correctly, cannot capture government revenue correctly, cannot administer correctly and cannot stimulate productivity, would we say that we are saving costs because the cabinet is lean? It does not work that way.

There are many ungoverned spaces in Nigeria where the government needs to show presence and there are many programs that are naturally and constitutionally the duty of government but are not covered.

We should not worry about the size of the government; rather we should worry about the quality of the cabinet.

What would you say is the quality of this Tinubu cabinet?

Some of the designations of the ministries are a bit fanciful, hyperbolic and conflicting. There are about three ministries that have innovation in their name. So, the implication is that the government’s centre of innovation is not clear.

The definition of blue economy in the government is truncated because there is a Ministry of Agriculture which is controlling fishery, and fishery is almost one third of the blue economy.

How can you call somebody Minister of Mines and Blue Economy and he does not control fishery? There are so many head-butting designations that show that they just sat down one place and reeled out names. But, designation of ministries and departments are executive prerogative of the President, so Tinubu can always correct the gaps.

I think he has already done something with regard to the verbosity of the Ministry of Environment by just calling it Environment.

He can give guidance to the line departments so that they do not get confused as to which minister or which ministry they report to, so that strategic mandates that appear to in purgatory, being neither here nor there by way of designation, do not get lost in the cracks.

The problem with analysing, commenting, criticizing, advising or advising Tinubu’s government is that they are not committing to any broad target; they just talk transactionally and opportunistically without committing to any economic target.

How do you mean they are talking transactionally and opportunistically?

There is a ministry primarily named after poverty but what is their plan for holistic handling of poverty, for arresting the multidimensional aspects of poverty? Alleviating poverty is not just about getting bags of rice and sending them to one local government. If we are serious as a country, we can actually measure our poverty and see the metric of poverty and then develop algorithms that can help us address poverty.

If we do that, we can then see the gap between what we need to address poverty and the current capacity that we have. If we will know the gap, we will know what to do and how to work towards addressing it.

So, those are the things that you need to do to measure whether a cabinet will work or not. But the thing is that as soon as you declare someone as president-elect, you have sealed the fate of the country because executive powers are vested in that President.

The government does not start when the ministers were appointed and sworn-in, the government started when the President was inaugurated, all the things that the ministers do revolve around the gravitational orbit of the President.

The ministers may be able to sway the President one way or the other, especially if they are collectively driven towards excellence, then the President might be moved. Otherwise, if they are dealing with the President individually with different idiosyncrasies at different directions, then it is more likely that the Presidency will be the one influencing them, as they will just be nothing more than remote-controlled persons whose main effort will be on how they will be in the good books of the Presidency. Those are the things which are the dynamics for every Presidency but Nigerians should not expect a cabinet that doesn’t resemble Tinubu’s priorities.

Is it possible that the ministerial list submitted to the Senate without portfolio has a role in the ministers’ inability to make commitments during the screening?

That is not the whole of it. Look for instance at somebody who was talking about the economy. If you are talking about the economy, you must have macro-economic statistics, you must be able to say why the ideal interest or inflation rate should be at a certain number, this way you will know what you are working towards and be able to make projections and set monetary and fiscal targets.

A ministerial nominee should be asked critical questions pertaining to making a determination as to his level of familiarity with his duties, and his being conversant with the challenges that he is actually going to face, that is how we better our democracy.

The press also has a role to play in this. That is why a larger than life, a heavier than ordinary responsibility is given to the media in the Constitution. That is why of all the professions in the country, the law and the media professions are the ones given constitutional pharmacy.

The constitutional thinkers know that without the rule of law, there is no democracy and they know that without open discussion and accountability, there is no democracy. So, the two professions, law and media, should never underestimate their relevance in ensuring that democracy works.

You mentioned distributing bags of rice as a way to alleviate poverty, the president has approved N5billion and some trailer loads of rice per state to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal. What is your take?

The only fact there is that they are moving money around between the federal and state governments without any official government policy paper to tell you what the money moving around is about.

You only hear side talks and official pronouncements by staff members that are not in charge of those programs. When you hear from the governors, they tell you it is a loan, when you hear from people in the ministry, they tell you that it was part of the 2023 budget, and when you hear from presidential spokespersons, they claim it is a credit, especially when it intersects with their discussion with the labour union on the issue of yet to be declared industrial dispute regarding fuel subsidy removal. So, if you are not careful, you will be running commentary on invalid points.

What is your take on the administration’s handling of the fuel subsidy removal?

As far as I am concerned, there is no articulated policy from the Tinubu presidency addressing fuel subsidy or fuel subsidy removal regime. The only thing that comes close to a policy suggestion is the presidential committee set up on the use of compressed natural gas (CMG), and CMG is not a new technology, it is more than 30 years old. I know because I used CMG on my Mercedes car 30 years ago here in Nigeria. If you go to No 8, Rostrel Road, now called Ojoma Road, Ikoyi, Lagos close to Alagbon, you will see a CNG plant commissioned by Tinubu when he was governor of Lagos State, so there is nothing new in that presidential committee.

In the period between being elected in February and the Transition Council from March, and since they knew that fuel subsidy is going and that we need alternative fuel, what did they do? I could have given them a plan within three months to convert a million vehicles.

Those are the things that I can say that looks like a policy point that they can pursue, and if they pursue it well, it will be an alternative to petrol that relieves people and it can create a new industry where people who sell the CNG canisters can spread across the length and breadth of Nigeria motorways.

But I can say the government has no plan yet on poverty alleviation. The trailer loads of rice they send to the states are a reflection of how they campaigned before the election and procured and re-bagged rice and put campaign pictures on them to share at wards and local government and by the time it gets to the end user only one in 20 people gets a handful of rice that hardly lasts one day.

It is an embarrassment if that is what they call governance but I pray to God Almighty for them to succeed.