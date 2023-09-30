Tinubu’s lawyer’s plea inconsistent with academic claims, PDP insists

Tinubu

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to come clean on the desperation of its lawyers in the United States to conceal certain vital details regarding the academic records of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Chicago State University (CSU) from the public.

The PDP declared that the application by Tinubu’s lawyers, urging the US District Court of Illinois not to release the said academic details, is in direct conflict with the public declarations by President Tinubu that his academic records are impeccable.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja yesterday.

He said, “The PDP recalls that President Tinubu had in a public function openly asserted to Nigerians that, ‘I was one of those most recruited graduates of my university, with multiple honours, First Class Degree, and I have the reference point.

“In view of the above assertion, the PDP therefore holds that the plea by the lawyers that the details of his academic record should not be released is a great disservice to President Tinubu in particular and Nigeria in general.

“This desperation to conceal vital information is consistent with APC’s penchant for trickery and underhand dealings in their transactions with Nigerians, which has heightened under the Abdullahi Ganduje leadership.

“By appointing Dr. Ganduje as its National Chairman, despite the malodorous corruption and bribery allegations against him in the public domain, the APC further confirms itself as not only being a cesspit of corruption but also as irredeemably given to concealment and condonement of depravity, sleaze, and mendacious acts.

“Moreover, it is curious that the APC has remained silent on allegations and public apprehension of sabotage in the Monday, September 25, 2023, fire outbreak at the Supreme Court, which is suspected to have been an arsonist attack with the intent to cripple and frustrate the Supreme Court in the handling of the Presidential Election Appeals pending before it.

“The APC must in the least acknowledge the desirability and moral duty placed on it to encourage, insist, and ensure that it is transparent with Nigerians and indeed, the world. Failure to discharge this duty to Nigerians is condemnable.

“The litany of probes, inquiries, and investigations that were instituted on various matters without reports under the APC since 2015 validates the above.”