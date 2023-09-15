Tinubu’s inclusive governance welcome approach – Gov Eno

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

AKWA Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has described the inclusivity in governance adopted by President Bola Tinubu as a welcomed approach.

Eno who received in Uyo yesterday, Abubakar Momoh, Minister of Niger Delta Development on a familiarisation tour of the region, noted that the President has demonstrated exemplary governance beyond party.

The governor who recently denied allegations that he spoke against the election tribunal judgements which upheld Tibubu’s election victory, advocated greater collaborations between the Ministry of Niger Development and states in the region, assuring readiness of his administration to embrace such synergy for positive development.

He told the minister, “I feel very happy that you really want to see for yourself the situation of our states, the people you are going to work with, get to meet the governors, look beyond politics and think how to develop our various states in partnership with the governors.

“I thank the approach of the President for his inclusivity in governance. And it is a very welcomed approach that this President is working with people across party lines. You can see his appointment, there are people of other parties there.

“You could see the things he is doing. He wants to carry everyone along. I always believed that party is a platform to seek election to serve our people. And once God has given us the opportunity which only Him can do, next is to collaborate and serve the people.”

He lamented poor federal presence in Akwa Ibom despite her enormous contributions to the nation’s revenue base, advocating regular meetings of the the Ministry with state governments of the region to explore mutual ways at approaching peculiar development needs, avoid duplicity and conflicts in project execution.

“I am proposing a regular meeting between the Niger Delta Ministry, the Niger Delta Development Commission, the Government and Governors of the Niger Delta regions.

“If we have that meeting regularly , we will be able to work with you, be able to come to that meeting and discuss issues together as Niger Delta States, sit with you, speak with one voice and be able to know the challenges facing the people.

“We will be able to know how to help approach Mr. President and you will be to tell us the things you can do and the things you can not do. We will be able to have collaborations between our states and the Niger Delta Ministry”, he stated .

The Minister of Niger Delta Development, Momoh, said his visit as part of his tour of the region was ro seek synergy with state governors to garner support from the federal government to expedite development in the region.

Momoh identified insecurity and infrastructures deficit as the challenge of the region, stressing need to do away with all sorts of counterproductive power play and conflicts to make room for needed cooperation and collaborations to tackle the common problems.