Tinubu’s certificate: Atiku is seeking disclosure to expose identity fraud – Obaseki

Tinubu

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Director of Research and Documentation of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization, Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki, has said, his principal, Atiku Abubakar, is insisting on the release of President Ahmed Tinubu’s academic records by the Chicago state university (CSU), principally in order to expose alleged identity fraud.

Obaseki said this during a zoom conference hosted by Prof. Gold Emmanuel, a psychologist based in London, on Monday.



He explained that President Tinubu was fighting to prevent disclosure of details of the documents which he admitted “would cause irreparable damage to his person,” because of this; and other facts contained therein.



According to him, a shocker awaits Nigerians when details of Mr. President’s academic records are made public by the university because the real owner of the certificate he has been laying claim to will be exposed.



Obaseki said, “Nigerians will be more demoralised that the owner of the certificate that President Tinubu is parading is a woman. We already know it as a fact, but we are seeking the release of the documents officially by CSU.”



He also expressed confidence that the documents when released, may compel the Supreme Court to consider fresh evidence in support of petitions currently before it.



Obaseki further said , “Even when the court of first instance and the appellate court have convicted someone to death and minutes before the Supreme Court gives it’s final judgement and there arose a fresh and compelling facts and evidence, the apex court is bound to listen to the fresh facts before making it’s final judgement.



“It is an unwritten proviso that where there is a compelling factual facts other than what is already obtained in the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), that the Supreme Court will be bound to accept the new facts of law and rule on them.”



The campaign director also took a swipe at the judgement delivered by the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, which he described as short of bringing justice to a majority of right thinking Nigerians.

He noted that the PEPC‘s interpretation of the law with regards to the position of the 1999 Constitution ( As Amended), on the Federal Capital Territory, was with all due respect, an attempt to manufacture evidence.



Obaseki said, “Abuja cannot be called a state. A state as stipulated in the 1999 constitution must have a state assembly of its own. A state must have a governor. Abuja as presently constituted is not a state.

” FCT or Abuja as the case may be is patterned after Washington in the United States of America. It is such made so that no one part of the country can claim it. It is home to all Nigerians.



“The FCT was carved out of Niger state, Kogi state, Benue state and Nasarawa state. It cannot be declared a state by the PEPC.



“The PEPC cannot amend the 1999 constitution through the back door. There are processes to do that. This is one important issue that the supreme court must address”, he added.

He equally accused President Tinubu of arresting Nigeria’s development through his knee jerk approach to economic issues.

Obaseki declared, “In one full swoop of three words, he removed the fuel subsidy without caring of the consequences to the already multi dimensional poverty in Nigeria. He devalued the naira among other policies that has negatively affected the economy.”

He explained that the Supreme Court has a moral obligation to ensure that Nigerians irrespective of social status get justice.

Obaseki rechoed the position of his principal rejecting any form of military intervention because democracy, despite its imperfections, remains the best form of government.

He also demanded for the prosecution of the chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, whom he accused of complicity in the current travails of Nigerians when he allegedly manipulated the electoral process to give the All Progressives Congress unmerited victory.

“INEC abandoned all the policies it advocated that would ensure a free and fair election in the country.

“Is it not curious that two elections took place same day, same time, one result was transmitted electronically and the other was not?” He added.