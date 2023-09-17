Tinubu’s administration correcting mistakes in solid minerals sector – Alake

Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake

…shifting Nigeria’s economy to solid minerals

….says efforts on to generate essential geosciences data

THE Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, has disclosed the Tinubu-led administration is currently correcting all past mistakes done over the years in the solid minerals sector by precious governments.

Alake made this known in a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Information, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Alaba Balogun, and made available to Vanguard on Sunday.

According to the statement, the Minister made the assertion on an interview with the CNBC, where he explained that the proposed solid minerals corporation will attract the local and foreign investment required to reposition the solid minerals sector and position it for rapid development.

Alake also said the essence of his recent advocacy visit and attendance at the Perth Conference held in Australia on mining was basically to “market Nigeria as a destination for mining in Africa and globally”, where he canvassed the Nigerian government’s deliberate policies and plans to attract local and foreign investors to the sector by establishing, amongst others.

He also added that the Nigerian Mining Corporation as a particular-purpose vehicle to engage in joint ventures with multinational. The mining corporation will enable the government to harness the mineral resources substantially, unlike the present situation where it is an all-comers game with the government being shortchanged.

He expressed optimism that the proposed corporation will sanitise the sector in line with global best practices.

He said: “SPV like the Nigerian Mining Corporation( NMC) will go a long way to entirely regulate and sanitize the sector, and act as a government face with multinationals engage in a joint venture arrangements: so that Nigerians will have a stake in all of the ventures that go in that sector. That is the role the corporation is going to play, and it is going to be seriously sanitized with efficient governance structures.

“So that all past mistakes would be corrected. As we advance with the Nigerian Mining Corporation, it would be like in other developed societies where you have SPVs interfacing on behalf of the government. That is what this NMC is going to do.”

Meanwhile, he (Alake) assured investors that the Tinubu-led administration will promote public-private partnerships to finance essential infrastructures and consistent capacity building.

He also said a critical roadmap component for generating adequate geophysical data that would be marketed globally is on the way.

”We have planned many regulatory reforms, security, artisanal miners structure and then, of course, the role data plays in solid minerals.

“We intend to go into this very comprehensively to generate enough geophysical data and all other data that would be marketed to the investing global market to attract this critical investment into Nigeria and shore up that sector and make it contribute significantly to the GDP”, he added.

According to him, the 30-day ultimatum given to illegal miners was to make them join cooperatives and become formalized for them to continue in their trade.

This, he noted, will enhance regulation of the sector coupled with the proposed inter-agency security force that would become operational to sanitize the industry after the expiration of the 30-day ultimatum.