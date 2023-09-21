Tinubu working to transform Nigeria — Ex-rep Idimogu

By Dickson Omobola

A former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Jude Idimogu, yesterday, said President Bola Tinubu is working to transform the nation into an industrial hub.

Idimogu, who lamented the attacks he faced for supporting Tinubu in the general elections, said the President’s performance in his first 100 days in office has vindicated him.

In a chat with newsmen in Lagos, he urged Nigerians to support the current administration, adding that Tinubu is competent and experienced.

His words: “President Tinubu has the political wings to move the country forward. Among the three leading candidates: Peter Obi, and Atiku Abubakar, he is the best.

“As an lgbo man, I and my loyalists had to work extra hard to give Asiwaju the needed support despite negative things said about us. All members of my group worked for him.

“My people even attacked me, asking why I was for Tinubu, who is a Yoruba man. We thank God that nobody sustained serious injuries in the attack. I see it as one of the risks of being in the field and campaigning for your party.

“From all indications and what Tinubu has achieved in his first 100 days in office, Nigerians have come to understand that Tinubu is the best man for the job. Before the election, I preached that he is a good brand and he is ready to go the extra mile to restore Nigeria’s lost glory.”