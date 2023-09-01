Tinubu wants to see visible NDDC projects, Omo-Agege charges Chairman-nominee, Ebie

Former Deputy President of the Senate and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said the narrative and perception of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) must change to that of an agency that truly meets the need of the Niger Delta region.

And in Mr. Chiedu Ebie, recently nominated as chairman of the commission and, Monday Igbuya, one-time Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Omo-Agege said President Bola Tinubu has head hunted the men that can change the trajectory of the agency.

According to a statement by Sunny Areh, his Media Adviser, Omo-Agege spoke when Ebie and Igbuya visited him Friday in Abuja to express their appreciation for his role in their nomination for the NDDC job.

“NDDC has had a chequered history dominated more by tales of failed and uncompleted projects as well as the general perception that it has been unable to optimally meet the expectations of the Niger Delta people.

“Now, that story and perception must change and I am confident it will change for the better with the two of you there,” Omo-Agege said.

According to him, President Tinubu wants a change in the performance and perception of the NDDC.

“The president wants you to execute visible projects that will add value to the lives of the people of the Niger Delta. Your track records as a Commissioner and Secretary to the State Government speak for themselves,” he said of Ebie.

“Please bring your digital brain to change the way projects are initiated and executed and work as a team to achieve results. You are deserving of this because you are an innovative gentleman and you worked. I can confirm that you worked,” the former Deputy President of the Senate stated, apparently referring to Chiedu Ebie’s role during the last election.

On August 29, President Tinubu announced the nomination of Ebie as chairman of the NDDC board with Dr. Samuel Ogbuku from Bayelsa State as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer. Igbuya was named as Delta State’s representative on the board.