Tinubu urged to focus on petrol production, power supply, transportation

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

WITH recent drama on palliatives distribution in some States, Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, Wednesday, told President Bola Tinubu, to focus and ensure petrol is produced locally, at least 18 hours of power supply and opening up different modes of transportation and not giving Nigerians palliatives that does not really impact Nigerians.

The CSOs including Oxfam, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, budgiT, CODE, Niger Delta Budget Monitoring Group, and Kebetkache Women Development and Research Centre

made the call during an event tagged ‘Fiscal Accountability for Inequality Reduction (FAIR4ALL) Media Colloquium and Exhibition’ organised by Oxfam in Nigeria, held in Abuja.

The FAIR4ALL project is led by Oxfam in Nigeria and supported by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Netherlands, marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to combat inequality and promote fairness in society.

The FAIR4ALL project, now in its third year, has achieved significant milestones within the framework of its Oxfam Country Strategy-OCS during its second year of implementation.

The project already had some accomplishments, which include notable outcomes, compelling human interest stories collected by its media team, successful monitoring visits, strengthened partnerships, improved regulatory framework, and the mobilization of numerous communities to advocate for a just distribution of natural resources and inclusive participation in policy-making processes.

Meanwhile, the Tax Justice and Governance Platform, Host, Akwa-Ibom State, CISLAC, Henry Udoh, pointed out that palliatives are mere measures that scratch the surface of the arrowing hardship Nigerians go through currently and would not make the desired impact as expected.

Udoh said: “Palliatives is just scratching the surface of the problem and then there will be elite capture of the palliatives. Some politicians can use it as patronage items. Already the Department of State Service, DSS, has arrested some persons with the palliatives. That is the challenge with this issue of palliatives, and also there is the challenge with the cash transfers with some monies proposed.

“We could be looking at other things and if I were the President probably I will be starting with looking at local production of petrol because that is what controls the economy, also I will be putting elaborate efforts to ensure that this country within the next two, three months begins to enjoy a minimum of 18 hours of electricity.

“In the United Kingdom, UK, petrol pump price is high is because they have other alternative transport modes that are cheaper to use which includes the tram, train and buses to ride, and that is something that we don’t have here.

“In the United States of America, they have 24-hour power supply.

“And so we need to begin to look at the transportation system to ensure that we provide that so it’s a good thing to see that we have the Blue Rail in Lagos but that is not enough. We need to begin to look at that in all the sub-national levels and national level.

“These are the things we should be looking at as palliatives, subsidizing transportation, building a strong transmission system, and looking at issues of production because we are mainly consuming right now.

“If you are not producing, no matter what you do whether floating the Naira or whatever else there is not going to be any effect until we are able to produce what other nations would need that’s how we can shore up our Naira strong against the dollar and then there are also other macro policy decisions that also needs to be taken in terms of for instance, making ourselves part of the BRICS bloc, which we are not there even though Nigeria attended but we’re not part of that. These are things that we should be looking at critically.”

A representative of Kebetkache Women Development and Research Centre, Henry Eferegbo, said, “On the issue of palliative, I don’t subscribe to palliative. The reason is that experience as shown that over time those who are responsible for distributing these palliatives don’t target the audience that palliative is meant to reach.

“Therefore, I would encourage the government to use the money for planned for palliative to fix our industries that had collapsed.

“And again, majorly Government should invest in transportation. I was thinking that a new government that has come in place that had stopped fuel subsidy what it would have done is to heavily invest in transportation, wherein every State will have at least a massive transport scheme where transport costs will not be more than N100 no matter the distance, people will not feel the pain, especially the impacts on food prices and that would also reduce current inflation rate.”

He also expressed displeasure over gaging and caging the media, hence shrinking the civic space on the heels of recently banning 25 journalists from the Presidential Villa.

“Nigeria have a very bad image, the more the government shrink the civic space, the more our image deteriorates.

“The day the government’s spokesperson was announced, one of the promises he made is that they would not do what the previous government had done that will fair and tell Nigerians the truth.

“So no matter what is the issue no media houses should be banned from covering Aso Rock. Government should be open to its citizens and when government is open I don’t think there is any need to suspect any media house, and that is the way I expect the government to behave”, he stated.

Also, the Programme Coordinator, Oxfam in Nigeria, Henry Ushie, assured protection of the media and also urged the media on professionalism while churning out reports.

Meanwhile, Ag. Country Director, Oxfam in Nigeria, Hamza Ahmed Tijani, said, “At the core of the FAR4ALL event is a shared vision—a vision of a society where opportunities are not privileges but birthright, wealth s distributed equitably, and voices are heard regardless of gender or background. The concept of “fairness” s not just a term but a lived reality that participants are working tirelessly to achieve.”

Government agencies, including the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Code of Conduct Bureau, and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), had a panel discussion, which they addressed several key focus points: Collaborative efforts against corruption, participants called for closer collaboration between organizations dedicated to combating corruption and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to intensify efforts in pursuit of tax justice, addressing the root causes of corruption within the nation; Engaging Key Stakeholders: Recognizing the limitations of sustained advocacy efforts, it was emphasized that engaging key stakeholders, including government agencies, in initiatives beyond the scope of CSOs is imperative;

Utilizing NOSDRA’s Directory-DIR Tool The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) DIR tool was highlighted as a vital resource. Advocates urged its annual utilization to assess local governments, states, and communities, facilitating, identifying and remedying areas affected by oil spillage; Government-Non-State Collaboration: The collaboration between government entities and non-state actors was deemed paramount to achieving shared goals. Enhanced cooperation is expected to yield more impactful outcomes.

Involvement of NHRC: It was stressed that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) should be involved at the inception of various Rights-related projects to build synergy with grassroots mobilization efforts. The use of the NHRC toll-free Directory “6472” for registering complaints and concerns was encouraged.

Addressing Environmental Complaints: The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) expressed readiness to address complaints related to environmental degradation. A progressive partnership with Civil Society Organizations was encouraged to safeguard the environment as the nation makes an effort towards a Just Energy Transition-Net Zero by 2060.