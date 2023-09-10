Tinubu to meet UAE authorities during stopover in Abu Dhabi

President Bola Tinubu will meet with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during a stopover in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said in a statement that the stopover would be after the President’s departure from New Delhi, India.

The meeting will serve as a follow-up discussion to address specific, salient issues within the bilateral relationship after conversations held during a recent visit by the UAE Ambassador to the President in Abuja.

The President is to address lingering bilateral issues while maximizing the opportunity of the stopover to equally advance his investment promotion objectives with high-level authorities in the public and private sectors of the UAE.

Following a successful investment drive on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, active participation in the G-20 Summit, and a productive stopover in the UAE, the President is expected to return to Abuja immediately after the bilateral engagement.