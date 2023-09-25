Tinubu taking Nigeria to its rightful place – Information Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says President Bola Tinubu is gradually taking Nigeria to its rightful place in the comity of great nations in the world.

This is contained in a statement, signed by the Minister, and made available to Newsmen on Monday in Abuja.



According to Idris, “having hit the ground running in May at home, with a series of bold and unprecedented reform decisions, Tinubu in September went ahead to make a grand entry onto the global stage.



“In what has been his busiest month on the global stage since he assumed office, Tinubu traveled to India for the G20 Summit on the special invitation of India’s Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi.



“President Tinubu made a stopover on his way back home for a crucial meeting with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on lingering issues of concern between UAE and Nigeria.



“After that, he traveled to New York to make his debut at the most important annual gathering of Heads of State, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).



“At the UN, President Tinubu caught the attention of a listening world with his emphasis on an equal and mutually- beneficial relationship between Africa and the world, instead of one defined by condescension, pity and greed.



“The President spoke boldly for the entire African continent, tracing the history of the post-World War 2 global system, starting with a Marshall Plan that helped redeem Europe. He asked for a 21st century equivalent for that Plan,’’ Idris said.



According to Idris, Tinubu, at every engagement, took the time to remind the world of how significant his first four months in office have been, in terms of laying the foundation for unlocking levels of economic growth and prosperity that we have always been capable of, but have sadly remained a pipe dream.



The Information Minister said the president has ended a costly and wasteful fuel subsidy regime that has, over decades, deprived the country of tens of billions of dollars in potential infrastructure and human capital investments.



He further explained that President Tinubu has also commenced an overhaul of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), shaking up the leadership of the bank.



He added that the president is supporting the CBN to abolish an inefficient system of multiple exchange rates, which, like the petrol subsidy, has seen a lot of abuse, and stifled domestic and international confidence in the economy.



“President Tinubu has also assembled a cabinet with an impressive representation of young people and women, while also creating new Ministries and ministerial portfolios to reflect the pressing realities of the 21st century, as well as the priorities of our administration.

“We now have a Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, recognising the unlimited potential of that sector to produce national prosperity. We also now have a dedicated Ministry for the Creative Economy.

“In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture has been expanded to include Food Security, underpinning the President’s declaration of a national emergency on Food Security early on in his administration.



“On the regional level, President Tinubu has, in his role as the recently-elected Chairman of ECOWAS, shown great commitment to stemming the condemnable wave of military takeovers that have rocked the sub-region.

“I expect his diplomatic efforts to yield enduring fruit in the months ahead,” he stressed.

The Minister further stated that the President is being supported in his many onerous assignments by a very energetic and committed Cabinet.



According to the Minister, he (Idris), in the last few days, joined some of his colleagues for events at the UNGA.



He said he could testify to the remarkable levels of determination within the cabinet, to solve Nigeria’s problems with the support and cooperation of the global community.



“I can boldly assert that we stand on the threshold of a Nigeria that is a true global giant; a country that is able to fully exploit its immense potential energy of demographics, culture, and entrepreneurial dynamism.



“I have no doubt that my colleagues and I, under the leadership of the President, will step boldly forward, not backwards, from this historic threshold.



“We have a very busy last quarter of the year ahead of us. The administration will finalize and unveil its inaugural budget, which will set the tone for investors and other potential partners, about our priorities.

“Nigeria will take part in the annual global gathering for Climate Change, COP28, in Dubai. We will push forward with work on the various reforms that the President has kick started.



“These will be from tax policy reform to a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) transition for petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles, to the full implementation of a comprehensive relief package to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy,” Idris said.

According to the Minister, Tinubu understands how important it is to engage with the world to achieve these.

He further explained that during this month of diplomatic shuttling, Tinubu has met with Presidents and Head of States from the United States, India, Germany, South Korea, South Africa, Angola, and Jordan, among others.

He added that on the global business levels, the president has held meetings with Exxon Mobil, Bharti Enterprises, Oracle, Hinduja Group, Indorama, Skipper Seil, and others.



Idris stressed that, so far, Tinubu has received pledges amounting to several billions of dollars in new investments.



“This cannot be overemphasized: at the end of the day, one of our administration’s overriding goals is to attract new investments that will create jobs and wealth for the people of Nigeria.



“We will continue to finetune and amplify our narrative in this regard; a message that the President reiterated at every opportunity in New Delhi and New York; that Nigeria is open and ready for business, with partners who are equally open and ready for business with us.

“The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation will be very critical to the success of our national messaging, and we will give it everything required for our narratives to succeed.

“We have a vision that includes redesigning how the Federal Government of Nigeria engages with the Nigerian people at home and abroad, and with the world.

“As part of this, we will scale up our engagements with stakeholders, modernise our tools and platforms of information and communication, and work to craft credible and believable narratives that Nigerians will be proud of and delighted to share with the world,” Idris said.

He said in a few days, the country would celebrate its 63rd Independence Anniversary.

He added that it would offer an opportunity to further reflect on our nationhood journey, and the expectations of the citizens, and for leaders to rededicate themselves to delivering on the bold and dynamic leadership that will enable Nigeria to fully assume its rightful place on the global stage.

“I have absolute confidence that success in this regard will be a defining legacy of this momentous era of President Tinubu.”