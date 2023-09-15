Tinubu, Obasanjo, Abiodun hail Alake at 80

By James Ogunnaike

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, described the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo as a symbol of unity, who fosters a sense of belonging, peace, progress and development among the people of Egbaland.

Tinubu, who said this at the 80th birthday of Oba Gbadebo, in Abeokuta, said the monarch has been a shining example of leadership that “we crave for in the country.”

The President, who was represented by Governor Abiodun, said the 80th celebration was not just to mark the passage of time, but to celebrate the reign of a first-class ruler that has been marked by great wisdom and unwavering commitment to pursue the socio-economic development and prosperity of the people of Egbaland and Nigeria in general.

Tinubu said: “Your reign has been so worthwhile; it has shown you as a monarch that is compassionate and devoted to justice, equity and fairness. Your love for your people in Egbaland and the country as a whole is legendary. You have shown deep connections to the cultural heritage of Egba land.

“You have been a symbol of unity fostering a sense of belonging, peace, progress and development among your people. You have certainly been a shining example of leadership that we crave in the country and our prayer is that you will celebrate many more years to come in sound health while inspiring all of us to keep serving the country diligently.”

Speaking in his capacity, Governor Abiodun described the royal father as a leader par excellence, whose support has helped his administration to record his modest achievements in the last four years.

He specifically lauded the monarch for being bold and courageous to openly support his second-term ambition, saying that the traditional ruler has proved to be so loving and quite dependable ally when it comes to working in the best interest of the development and moving the state forward.

Dignitaries at the Church service included former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former governors of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba and Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele; the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Mr Wale Edun; Senator Adeola Olamilekan representing Ogun West; the Nigerian Ambassador to United Kingdom, Alhaji Sarafa Ishola and former CBN Deputy Governor, Mr Tunde Lemo.