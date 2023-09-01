Tinubu ‘ll use G20 Summit trip for FDI/ industrialization drive – Presidency

Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Presidency on Friday said that President Bola Tinubu will use his attendance of the upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, India, to shop for more foreign direct investments, FDI, for the development of the economy.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, stated this while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that President Tinubu would not just be attending the important global event, which will hold between 9th and 10th of September, he has already lined out a number of meetings and engagements with world and business leaders to present available opportunities in Nigeria’s critical sectors.

He further stated that the President will be meeting with a number of potential investors into the Nigerian steel development, electricity generation, transmission and distribution, shipyard building capacity and many others, which are labour-intensive and can create job opportunities for Nigerians.

According to him, “We brief you today on His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on September 9 to the 10th of this month. The focus of the Summit will be heavily predicated on the urgent need to attract foreign direct investment in-country and to ensure that we are able to mobilize private capital from around the world toward the development of Nigeria’s public infrastructure.

“In addition to that, we are focused on engagements that will be dealing with critical sectors of the national economy, involving steel development, involving electricity generation, transmission and distribution, involving shipyard building capacity, and involving several other industries, which we know to be labour intensive, to ensure that we can create as many jobs for our teeming youth population as possible.

“To this end, His Excellency Mr. President, will be meeting with a cross-section of heads of state as well as industrial leaders, Titans, and chief executive officers of some of the world’s most valuable companies, particularly those of Indian origin.

“So, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be hosting a CEO roundtable, which will be made up of more than 20 chief executive officers of major industries across multiple sectors of the Indian economy to ensure that we leverage on their interest in investing in the country, in such a way that suits the industrialization initiative of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President.

“In addition to that CEO roundtable, there will be at least five meetings with the CEOs of five major industries in India, including Jindal Steel and Power Company, amongst a few others that would have a very important impact on our ability to develop the steel sector in our country”, he said.

He further disclosed that the President would be meeting with other heads of State, including the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, as well as the Nigerian community in the country.