Tinubu leads high-profile delegation to India: Hajia Hafsat Balewa, Dangote, Otedola, others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led a high-profile delegation of 38 influential Nigerian businessmen and industry leaders to the Nigeria-India Presidential roundtable and conference in New Delhi.

The event, jointly organized by the Nigerian High Commission in India, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and the Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC), features an address by President Tinubu.

Notable members of the delegation include Hajia Hafsat Balewa, Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Chidi Ajaere, and Allen Onyema. Nigerian High Commissioner to India, Ambassador Ahmed Sule, officially confirmed their participation.

Other distinguished businessmen attending include Alhaji Abdul Sama Rabiu, Kola Karim, Julius Rone, Hajiya Bola Shagaya, and Folurunsho Alakija.

President Tinubu has also received a special invitation to the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, scheduled for September 9th-10th, highlighting the significance of his visit and its potential for strengthening international partnerships.