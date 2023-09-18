Tinubu holds ‘fruitful’ talk with South Africa president, Ramaphosa in New York

President Bola Tinubu has met with South Africa president, Cyril Ramaphosa as part of his bilateral engagements ahead of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the United States of America.

In a statement on Monday, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu’s spokesperson, revealed that the two leaders held a fruitful discussion.

“H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has held a very fruitful, cross-sectoral discussion with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa as the first of many bilateral engagements with counterparts from multiple continents in New York City, ahead of the UN General Assembly,” Ngelale tweeted.

Recall the presidential spokesperson had earlier revealed that Tinubu would engage in bilateral meetings that will focus on investments and economic development diplomacy during the UNGA session taking place in New York from September 18 to 26.

Tinubu is also scheduled to hold talks with US President Joe Biden.

Ngelale listed other world leaders that would engage with Tinubu to include Von der Leyen, president of the European Union Commission; President Azali Assoumani of Comoros; Mark Rutte, prime minister of the Netherlands; Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, King of Jordan; President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria; President Luiz Lula da Silva of Brazil; and Pedro Pérez-Castejón, prime minister of Spain.