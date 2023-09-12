Tinubu has restored Nigerians’ confidence, hope – FFK

Former Minster of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has commended the efforts of President Bola Tinubu in 100 days in office, saying he has restored the confidence and hope of the Nigerian people in the comity of nations.

He also said the President has demonstrated in the first three months that Nigeria has risen to the task of leading the African continent.

Fani-Kayode made these known via his X page, shortly after the United Arab Emirates lifted the visa ban slammed on Nigeria.

The presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, in a press release, on Monday, said the UAE has lifted the visa restriction it imposed on Nigerians in October 2022.

He also disclosed that the Etihad and Emirates airlines have resumed flight operations in the country with immediate effect.

Ngelale said these decisions were made following the meeting Tinubu had with Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.

Reacting to the meeting and the historic agreement, which has resulted in the immediate cessation of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travelers, Fani-Kayode said, Tinubu achieved what his predecessor could not achieve.

“In the last few days our President has placed Nigeria back at the center-stage of international affairs where she rightly belongs,” the former Aviation minister said.

He stated, “After a fantastic outing in India at the G20 summit which has attracted billions of dollars in investment to our country and where he rightly told world leaders that they cannot do without Nigeria, he went to the UAE and not only ensured that the visa ban on Nigerians was lifted but also ensured a resolution to the trapped Emirati funds at Central Bank and the issue of flight routes and air travel between our two countries. All these achievements in a matter of a few days.

“These are things that the previous administration could not achieve in years of protracted and oftentimes acrimonious negotiations.

“I am truly proud of our President and, under his watch, Nigeria is clearly on the rise again.

“Not only has he restored our confidence and hope but he has also proved to the world that Great Nigeria, the Giant of Africa, has come alive again. Glory be to God.”