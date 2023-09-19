Tinubu has done well with appointment of youths – Imumolen

Imumolen

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Accord Party in the 2023 February 25 presidential election,, Christopher Imumolen, has commended President Tinubu for considering appointing youths into key positions in his government.

Imumolen applauded the president’s decision, stating that it reflects his commitment to empowering young Nigerians and promoting youth inclusion in governance.

Speaking with pressmen, Sunday night, during his 40th post-birth celebration in Abuja, Imumolen said Tinubu’s recognition of youth potential is the first step to national integration and development.

Stating that even though he wasn’t considered for an appointment, the appointments of other youths would inspire young Nigerians to actively participate in politics and contribute to the nation-building process.

He said: “Part of what we fought for was youth inclusion in governance, you know, during the last election, I was the only youth in that race, forget about what the speculation was by calculation or by global definition of youth. Once you are going to the age of 50 you are no longer a youth. I was the only person below that age. So, even those persons that were shouting obedient, obedient was not a youth.

“I was the youngest in that race and what I was trying to drive at is that the youths need to be included. What is needed to drive our country to the next destination is what the youths carry. The youths of this nation are tired of being used and being dumped. The youth of this country is tired of not being included in the political calculation and narration of this country.

“So, if you look at the appointment coming up now, I can tell you 85 to 90% of appointments are youths and it is so laudable and it is so encouraging. I love it and that was what we fought for. If that is what we can achieve, believe me, I can tell you that I am the president of this country. It is not about me. It’s about Nigerian youths. We are the ones that carry the technical knowledge to solve our problems.

“We are the ones that have the strength to deliver our country. When Nigeria gained its independence, those who fought for Nigeria did so when you were young, when they were in their youthful age. The man that moved the motion for independence was about 19 years old. You know we had a lot of heads of states in those days who were 32 years old, Gowon.

“He was a bachelor when he became head of state, he got married as head of state. So, I begin to see that happening now with the appointments so I’m so satisfied with that. It is not about me even though I end up not being appointed but seeing that a large chunk of youths is being appointed, I am satisfied.”

Stating that his birthday is another time to reach out to the poor, Imumolen called on Nigerians to spread love and reach out to the downtrodden.

“Today, we’re going through tough times. The country is not doing well. I know we have a new government that is trying to see how to recover Nigeria from the challenges that we’ve had in the past. But, the truth is people are actually going through a lot. If you look at the inflation not just in Nigeria but all over the world, if you look at the school fees hike, if you look at the fuel crisis, if you look at the foreign exchange rates, it’s really tough.

“So, what I instructed my people is that rather than bringing gifts to me, let us all go out, let’s show love to people that truly need his love. A Lot of people need to be shown love this season. People are going through tough times. Now just a word can change with a story”, he said.