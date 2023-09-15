Tinubu graduated here in 1979 — Chicago State University

The Chicago State University, CSU, on Thursday, said President Bola Tinubu attended the institution and graduated in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in Business and Administration.

In a statement published by CBS News (CBS Broadcasting Inc.), the institution said it was confident in the veracity and integrity of their records regarding Tinubu’s completion of graduation requirements and degree certificate

However, it noted, United States’ federal law prevents “us from providing any further information about Tinubu’s record, without consent or unless allowed to do so via court order.”

The controversies over Tinubu’s academic records took a fresh turn when the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, took it up in a US court.

At a hearing in Chicago, Atiku asked a federal judge to compel the CSU officials to turn over Tinubu’s academic documents and appear for depositions.

Judge Jeffrey Gilbert of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the request.

Recall that election tribunal had thrown out Atiku Abubakar’s case earlier. But recating, Atiku said the war was not over .

The statement from the Chicago State University on Tinubu as published by CBS read: “As an educational institution, we are sometimes asked to provide information related to student records.

“Federal law known as FERPA (the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) protects the privacy of student records and limits what an institution can release.

“In August 2023, a request was made in U.S. federal court for the university to provide information related to educational records concerning Bola Tinubu, the President of Nigeria, and a former CSU student.

“The university has confirmed Tinubu attended CSU and graduated in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree. Federal law, however, prevents us from providing any further information without consent or unless allowed to do so via court order.

“The university is not a party to the Nigerian legal proceedings that spurred this request, and a U.S. federal judge will determine whether the university will provide further requested information.

“Our response to the request for Tinubu’s academic records has been entirely consistent with our practices, policies and federal law. We would respond in exactly the same manner for any request for any student information by a third party.”