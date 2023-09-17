Tinubu fair to S-East zone- Nwankpa, APC National Welfare Secretary

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- National Welfare Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Donatus Nwankpa, has said that President Bola Tinubu has shown fairness to the people of the Southeast zone, despite receiving the least votes from the zone during the 2023 presidential election.



He stated that the South East was carried away by ovation during the presidential election, but should retrace its step and support the party at the centre to attract more dividends of democracy to the zone.

Speaking in an interview in Umuahia, Nwankpa, however, explained that with Tinubu’s policy of inclusiveness, the South East has nothing to worry about getting its due from the federal government.

He said; “President Bola Tinubu has shown fairness to the South East. How many people of the South East actually voted for President Tinubu? How many people in Abia voted for APC? The South East was carried away by ovation during the presidential election. And incidentally, the way of God is not the way of man. The South East should retrace its step and support the party at the centre. Let us encourage our people to stop being carried away by ovation.



“When Jonathan was president; the South East claimed he was their son. To what extent did the Jonathan administration transform the South East? The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has visited the South East., he was in Abia state. The most important thing the South East needs is infrastructure, security and a level playing ground to display their talents. I want to assure you that with Tinubu’s policy of inclusiveness, the South East will have nothing to cry about. The interest for any candidate in an election is to emerge victorious and only votes will give him victory. How many votes did the South East give Tinubu during the presidential poll? This is the time for us to come and work together. The South East isn’t shortchanged. Every state in the South East has a minister. Tinubu didn’t deny us despite getting the least votes.



Something is being done in respect of other things. But on our own part, charity belongs at home. This is an administration that is rooted in reality. Tinubu is a President that is tackling the issues on ground, headlong. When you want to make some changes, there is bound to be some bruises. So, we are in the process of correcting and cleaning up. But we want Nigerians to appreciate the reality on ground.



“The previous policy on fuel was making few Nigerians too rich. And we were going into too much indebtedness. I want to assure you that in due course, the price of fuel will fall.In due course, many challenges we are facing today will disappear. This is because what was met on ground was something that requires some level of courage. I salute Tinubu’s courage. This is a president that transformed Lagos state when he was Governor, from a dependent state to a state that is today counted among the fastest growing and richest in Africa. Tinubu has also transformed individuals from obscurity to prominence. Mr. President knows how to assemble people that can add value to what he is doing. From now till one year, Nigerians will see something to smile about. This is why you didn’t see Mr. President talk much about his 100 days in office. If it was in the past, they would have been busy making funfair, despite the pains of the people.”



The APC chieftain, who is a former chairman of the party in Abia State, further stated that there is no division in the party in the state and urged party leaders to join hands to build the APC.



“There is no faction or division in Abia APC. APC operates a collegiate leadership where everyone comes together. There is nothing like sole administrator in Abia APC. I’m the national welfare secretary of the APC. I was elected, not appointed. Out of the 5 states of the South East, 4 states stood by me. I have spoken with Hon. Martin Azubuike and Nduka Anyanwu and Obinna, we are together. There is no victor, no vanquished. No single leader is the sole administrator. The leadership of Abia APC is rooted in consultation, cooperation and mutual respect and understanding. The 2023 election is the last time that we will not win the governorship of Abia state on the first ballot. We are going to win, not with manipulation, but votes of the people. This is no more the time for discrimination.



“We have come to synergize. All of us have come to work together as a family. All the leaders of the APC are together, we are not divided. The chairman of APC in Abia is Kingsley Ononogbu. There is only one APC in Abia state recognized by the national leadership, INEC. Unity is strength, if we are divided, we fall. This is that same APC that we are winning our cases at the tribunal. We are relaxed, but we are in court.

“After the election,



misunderstanding; ideological differences and conflicting interests are bound to happen. This is especially in a party that was unfortunate not to be declared the winner at the election. APC is not sleeping; we are doing integration, reorganization, synergization, mutual understanding, reconciliation and we are coming back stronger than we have ever been.Whatever that can boost the reward system of APC Abia state will not be left behind, whether empowerment, employment or appointment. But the most important thing is that an atmosphere of confusion can’t take you anywhere. So, let’s have a peaceful atmosphere rooted in the music of hope and one love keep us together.”