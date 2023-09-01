Tinubu drops Cross River, Ondo nominees in NDDC Board

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate replacement of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, nominee representing Ondo State Mr. Victor Akinjo, with a new representative nominee, Hon. Otito Atikase.
The President has equally approved the immediate replacement of the NDDC’s Cross River State representative nominee, Mr. Asi Oku Okang, with a new Cross River State Representative, Rt. Hon. Orok Otu Duke.
The replacement of the nominees by the President was conveyed via a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale in Abuja on Friday.
According to the statement, the immediate past Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, is reappointed to a second term and will remain in acting capacity, pending the Senate’s confirmation of his reappointment.
