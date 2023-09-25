Tinubu directs security agencies to rescue remaining female varsity students

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA— President Bola Tinubu has given marching orders to security agencies to rescue the remaining female students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, who were recently abducted by terrorists.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, condemned what he described as a reprehensible act of abduction.

He said there was no moral justification for such heinous crimes against innocent victims, whose only “offence” was their pursuit of quality education.

According to the statement, “While the President wholeheartedly commiserates with all families directly impacted by this sad incident, he affirms that his administration has a solemn duty to protect every Nigerian citizen, and in line with this commitment, assures the families of the abducted students that no effort will be spared in ensuring their safe return.

“Furthermore, the President pledges that the Federal Government was determined to ensure that educational institutions remain sanctuaries of knowledge, growth and opportunity and totally free from the menacing acts of terrorists.”