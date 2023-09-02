Tinubu, Dangote, Otedola, Rone, 38 other Nigerian billionaires to attend Indian business conference

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be leading 38 prominent Nigerian billionaires and investors to attend the Nigeria-India Presidential roundtable and conference in New Delhi, India.
The event which is organized by the Nigerian High Commission in India in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC) is expected to be addressed by President Tinubu.
The Nigerian High Commissioner to India, Ambassador Ahmed Sule, made this disclosure yesterday in Abuja while requesting entry visas for these leading businessmen and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs).
Among prominent businessmen expected to attend the event include Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Alhaji Abdul Sama Rabiu, Femi Otedola, Kola Karim, Julius Rone, Hajiya Bola Shagaya and Folurunsho Alakija.
Others are Mohammed Indimi, Prince Arthur Eze, Chief Razak Akanni Okoya (Eleganza), Sir Emeka Offor, Cosmas Maduka, Allen Onyema (Air Peace), Jim Ovia, Adewale Tinubu and others.
‘’I wish to inform you that the following members of the Nigerian Private sector will be travelling to New Delhi to attend the Nigeria-India Presidential roundtable and conference organized by the High Commission in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC) to be addressed by his Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. They are as follows;
1. Alhaji Aliko Dangote – Chairman/President, Dangote Group
2. Mr Tony Elumelu – Chairman/Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation
3. Alhaji Abdul Sama Rabiu – Chairman/Founder, BUA Group
4. Mr Femi Otedola – Chairman/Founder, Femi Otedola Foundation
5. Mr Kola Karim – GMD/CEO, Shoreline Natural Resources
6. Hajiya Bola Shagaya – Founder/CEO, Balmus Group International
7. Mrs Folurunsho Alakija – GMD, The Rose of Sharon Group
8. Alhaji Mohammed Indimi – Chairman/CEO, Oriental Energy Resources Ltd
9. Sir Emeka Offor – CEO, Chrome Group
10. Chief Razak Akanni Okoya – Director, Eleganza Industrial City Ltd
11. Prince Arthur Eze – CEO, Atlas Oronto Petroleum Ltd
12. Mr Allen Onyema – CEO, Air Peace
13. Mr Cosmas Maduka – President & Chairman, Coscharis Group Ltd
14. Alhaji Dr Musbahu Mohammed Bashir – Althani Group of Companies
15. Mr Jim Ovia – Chairman, Zenith Bank Plc
16. Dr Oritsedere Otubu – Chairman, EKEDC
Mr Adewale Tinubu – CEO, Oando
Mr Gbenga Agboola – CE, Flutterwave (Fin Tech)
Olamide Diekola Aina – Venture Platform (Fin Tech)
Mitchel Elegbe – CEO, Interswitch (Fin Tech)
Idris Bamidele Saliu – Ceviant Finance (Tech)
Dr Fidealis Ayebae – Fidson Healthcare Plc
Dr Okey Okoli – SKG Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Dr Stella Okoli – Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Mr Tosin Jolayemi – Daily Need Industries Limited
Pharmacist Seun Omobo – Eko Pharmacy Limited
Mr Patrick Ajah – May & Baker Nigeria Ltd
Mr Bayo Odugbemi – McOLIVIA Limited
Dr Monica Eimunjeze – Dedoo Bio Plus Pharmaceutical Ltd
Affiong Williams – Founder/CEO Reelfruit
Dr Lazarus Angbazo – CEO & MD of The Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria
Yahaya – CEO, Kursi Investment Ltd
