Tinubu, Dangote, Otedola, Rone, 38 other Nigerian billionaires to attend Indian business conference

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be leading 38 prominent Nigerian billionaires and investors to attend the Nigeria-India Presidential roundtable and conference in New Delhi, India.

The event which is organized by the Nigerian High Commission in India in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC) is expected to be addressed by President Tinubu.

The Nigerian High Commissioner to India, Ambassador Ahmed Sule, made this disclosure yesterday in Abuja while requesting entry visas for these leading businessmen and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs).

‘’I wish to inform you that the following members of the Nigerian Private sector will be travelling to New Delhi to attend the Nigeria-India Presidential roundtable and conference organized by the High Commission in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC) to be addressed by his Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. They are as follows;

1. Alhaji Aliko Dangote – Chairman/President, Dangote Group

2. Mr Tony Elumelu – Chairman/Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation

3. Alhaji Abdul Sama Rabiu – Chairman/Founder, BUA Group

4. Mr Femi Otedola – Chairman/Founder, Femi Otedola Foundation

5. Mr Kola Karim – GMD/CEO, Shoreline Natural Resources

6. Hajiya Bola Shagaya – Founder/CEO, Balmus Group International

7. Mrs Folurunsho Alakija – GMD, The Rose of Sharon Group

8. Alhaji Mohammed Indimi – Chairman/CEO, Oriental Energy Resources Ltd

9. Sir Emeka Offor – CEO, Chrome Group

10. Chief Razak Akanni Okoya – Director, Eleganza Industrial City Ltd

11. Prince Arthur Eze – CEO, Atlas Oronto Petroleum Ltd

12. Mr Allen Onyema – CEO, Air Peace

13. Mr Cosmas Maduka – President & Chairman, Coscharis Group Ltd

14. Alhaji Dr Musbahu Mohammed Bashir – Althani Group of Companies

15. Mr Jim Ovia – Chairman, Zenith Bank Plc

16. Dr Oritsedere Otubu – Chairman, EKEDC

Mr Adewale Tinubu – CEO, Oando

Mr Gbenga Agboola – CE, Flutterwave (Fin Tech)

Olamide Diekola Aina – Venture Platform (Fin Tech)

Mitchel Elegbe – CEO, Interswitch (Fin Tech)

Idris Bamidele Saliu – Ceviant Finance (Tech)

Dr Fidealis Ayebae – Fidson Healthcare Plc

Dr Okey Okoli – SKG Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Dr Stella Okoli – Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Mr Tosin Jolayemi – Daily Need Industries Limited

Pharmacist Seun Omobo – Eko Pharmacy Limited

Mr Patrick Ajah – May & Baker Nigeria Ltd

Mr Bayo Odugbemi – McOLIVIA Limited

Dr Monica Eimunjeze – Dedoo Bio Plus Pharmaceutical Ltd

Affiong Williams – Founder/CEO Reelfruit

Dr Lazarus Angbazo – CEO & MD of The Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria

Yahaya – CEO, Kursi Investment Ltd