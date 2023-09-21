Tinubu committed to improving livelihood, fortunes of Nigerians – Shettima

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has reiterated the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to improve the livelihood of Nigerians and fortunes of the country.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice-President, Stanley Nkwocha, in a statement, said Shettima gave the assurance when he hosted his Alumni members of the University of Ibadan Postgraduate School.

The delegation also included members of the 1989/1990 set of the National Youth Service Corps with whom he served in Calabar.

Shettima said the Tinubu-led administration would ensure that the country’s fortunes got a massive boost in growth and development, given the expectations of Nigerians and the high hopes the world placed on Nigeria.

He also said that the administration’s impact would hugely be its legacy, hence the commitment of the government to enhance the livelihood of Nigerians.

According to him, the transient nature of human life demands that he (VP) recognises that both him and Tinubu are just holding a trust on behalf of the Nigerian people.

“I always believe that power is a humbling experience.

“We spend more of our lives outside power than in power and, most importantly, I see it as a gift from God.

“Asiwaju and I are occupying the prime positions in this country, not because of our intellectual acumen or political sagacity, but purely by the grace of God.

“We do not occupy our positions because of our physical prowess and certainly not because of our pedigree; there are people of superior pedigree than us.

“It is a gift from God and a call to serve humanity for a very short span of time.

“And the impact we make in the lives of our people will determine our positions here and in the hereafter.

“So, to me, it is a humbling experience; it is an opportunity to add value to a great nation like ours.

“More so, Nigeria’s anticipated demographic bulge suggests we improve the quality of governance in the bid to mitigate any looming demographic disaster,” Shettima said.

Earlier, Prof. Oluwayemisi Arowosoge, who led the University of Ibadan Postgraduate Alumni, called on the Tinubu-led administration to prioritise enhanced agricultural production.

This, according to her, can be achieved by promoting an all-year-round agricultural system, with focus on value addition.

She also urged the government to build more earth dams and empower women across the country to ensure the success of the proposed initiative.

Similarly, Mr Baba Birma, who led the Vice-President’s set of Corps members in Calabar, said they were in the Presidential Villa to felicitate with him and identify with Tinubu’s leadership strides.

He said though there were challenges at present, the nation would pull through and come out better.

Birma also commended the Vice-President for his commitment and dedication to the tasks executed by his office so far, noting that they were not surprised considering his antecedents.

The delegation prayed to God to grant the Vice-President divine guidance and wisdom to ably support President Tinubu to lead Nigeria on the path of prosperity and progress.