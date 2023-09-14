Tinubu appoints Delu Yakubu as National Coordinator/CEO of NSIPA

Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs. Delu Bulus Yakubu as the pioneer National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programmes Agency, NSIPA, pending Senate confirmation.

The National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA) (Establishment) Act, 2023, was signed into law on May 22, 2023 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mrs. Delu Bulus Yakubu is a recipient of a Master’s degree in agronomy from the State University of Bio-Technology in Kharkiv, Ukraine, with over 15 years’ worth of working experience in Social Investment Programme management.

A statement issued by the Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale stated that, “President Tinubu expects the new appointee to convey the highest level of efficiency, transparency, and qualitative service delivery at NSIPA, in his determination to actualize the Renewed Hope agenda of his administration.”