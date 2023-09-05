Tinubu appoints 8 Mandate Secretaries for FCT, as Wike vows penalties for N34bn Ground Rent

By Omeiza Ajayi

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mandate Secretaries for the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA.

Director, Press, in the Office of the FCT minister, Anthony Ogunleye disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja.

The appointees are:l Mr. Bitrus L. Garki, Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat; Lawan Kolo Geidam, Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat; Mr. Danlami Ihayyo, Secretary, Education; and, Dr. Adedolapo A. Fasawe, Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat.

Others are Barrister Salman Dako, Secretary, Legal Services Secretariat; Barrister Chinedum Elechi, Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP, Arch. Uboku Tom Nyah, Secretary, Transportation Secretariat; and, Alhaji Muntari Abdulkadir, Secretary, Social Development Secretariat.

“The swearing-in-ceremony will take place on Tuesday, 12th of September 2023 at the International Conference Center, Abuja at 12 noon prompt”, he stated.

Meanwhile, FCT minister, Nyesom Wike has vowed to collect over N34 billion owed the FCT Administration by way of ground rents.

Wike made the vow on Tuesday in Abuja when he played host to members of the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee investigating the ‘Failure of Mass Transportation in Nigeria’.

The Minister warned allottees owing the Administration for ground rents to either pay or have their property revoked and reallocated to others.

He said; “I have calculated the debt of non payment of ground rent, which is about N34 billion and I am going to collect all of those back. I don’t care, all I want is for the rent to be paid.

“We will be publishing on Thursday for all those who are meant to pay their ground rent. They will be given the grace of two weeks to pay.

“Whoever doesn’t pay, I’ll revoke it and give it to whoever will pay so that the necessary services will be rendered. People want to live in a beautiful city but don’t want to pay their dues which is impossible.

“FCT is like a State. Our budgeting system is too poor…so how will it work? We’ll require your help too. Thank God I am the one to supervise this year’s budget. We will come to you, please don’t pursue us”, he appealed.

On the Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company (AUMTCO), he said: “The truth of the matter is that, I am going to overhaul the entire system.”

He disclosed that N2 billion was approved for palliatives by President Bola Tinubu for FCT in the Federal Government’s subsidy programme and his “concern was transportation, but I need to know where are we”.

The Minister lamented that AUMTCO buses were been loaned out for other uses without maintenance because “people think that government business is not their business. But where you work should be your concern”.

Earlier, Chairman of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee, Afam Victor Ogene stated that his committee visited the minister to find solutions to epileptic mass transportation in the country and FCT after over N16 billion had been put into it during Sure-P.

He disclosed that they discovered Abuja Light Rail was “a mirage of itself” during their visit to the site, and found out that Abuja which used to be dark at night suddenly is no as they could see fictional streetlight.

“Many people are saying Wike is this, Wike is that, but we need more of Wike.

“Abuja is fine but it doesn’t have organized systems and some people are not willing to come Abuja and we are missing revenue.

“We are here to encourage you to also look into transportation to organize it. We will support you to do it and it will also solve problems of one chance in the city”, he pledged.