Time to jettison state of origin for state of abode —Idahosa

•APC, PDP can’t afford to underrate LP in Edo

•Why next Edo governor must be a homeboy

•Central must close ranks to produce Obaseki’s successor

By Ozioruva Aliu

Charles Idahosa, who turned 70, yesterday, is a politician known for his bluntness. He was one of the closest political ally to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole serving as his political adviser for eight years before they fell out in 2019 and he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2020 with Governor Godwin Obaseki where he is now a member of the Board of Trustees, BoT, Idahosa, who just clocked 70 years, in this interview spoke on the state of the nation and politics of Edo State ahead of next year’s governorship poll.

How does it feel at 70?

I thank God for everything. I thank God for helping me to manage everything that happened to me, especially in the terrible world of politics. There are a lot of intrigues, back-biting, etc; you must be focused and keep your eyes on the ball. There is a lot of betrayal, if you assist somebody after a time, you will not see the person again. But some of us are prepared for the rainy day, I have always known that it is only God who cannot disappoint you, every other person can disappoint you. It is not everybody you work hard for that will show appreciation.

The reason I am able to carry myself is that I am prepared.

I came into politics early, after working with NTA as a journalist for a few years. In NTA, they did not understand my lifestyle. I was too young at 23. It was like a conservative profession at that time, you see people who were Grade 2 Teachers, and some headmasters who switched to Journalism, so they didn’t understand my lifestyle. But at the end of the day, God took control.

I left NTA, went into politics and later became a member of the Board of the NTA. I even acted at a time as the Chairman because the old man at a time was not fit. And all those people that harassed me then were still in the service. I enjoyed my stay there.

I don’t really allow things to border me. I started my life early, I married early, I still thank my dad and mum who pressured me to marry at 25. I had my three children early. They are all fathers and mothers now and they are doing well in their professions. My last baby is also an adult now. I take my time, take one step at a time, maybe that is why I am still agile and can still run around.

As a Journalist, how would you compare Journalism then and now?

Journalism now is much more sophisticated than it was then. For the print, there were not many newspapers then and for the electronic, it was only NTA. The Nigerian Observer was a star newspaper then.

The journalist of now is more educated, more enlightened and can take you up on any issues. Those days, I had the news editor who was a trained nurse yet he was my Oga. I had one who was an old primary school teacher that converted.

Others studied different courses and they were there. But today you have Journalists that you can be proud of and that can take on any issue. We are as good as any other country in the world

At 70 what memories can you remember, either as regrets or happy ones?

I am very happy that I have gotten this far. In a state of about four 4 million people, I have been an elected council chairman, commissioner, and chief protocol officer at Edo State Government House.

I have been campaign manager for governors who won; I have been campaign managers for those who lost. On the national level, I have been on a federal government agency board; I was on the Railway Board.

I remember when I was on NTA Board and I remember those days how news was broadcasted unlike other television networks. One day we were at the NTA Board meeting and I asked: ‘where is the Director Engineering?’ He identified himself and I asked him, ‘why is that when I watch CNN or BBC, you will have the newscaster switch to different locations with ease and you will watch what is happening there live but in NTA we cannot do it?’

The man said it was possible but very expensive. I told him to write a proposal and give it to us; that we knew how to source the money.

He wrote the proposal and brought it to us. We met Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who was the Vice President then and we also mandated the Director General then, Ben Bruce to see the President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, which he did and within three weeks, we got the approval and we went abroad and bought it. Today, NTA can connect to any centre in Nigeria.

Also, I got a national honour, when President Buhari was leaving, he gave me Officer of the Federal Republic, OFR.

You wanted to go to the Senate in 2003 but suddenly you called off your ambition. What happened then?

What happened with all sense of modesty is that when I was aspiring to go to the Senate, I discovered that most of those running with me didn’t even know what they were going there to do. They were saying I will build roads, I will build bridges and build hospitals.

What I did was to campaign throughout Edo South and to tell them that senators don’t build bridges and that their duties are to make laws that will benefit the people. There were some communities in the seven local government areas where after addressing them people were weeping. I said what I plan to do if I go there is to change the quota system and the state of origin to a state of abode.

Today, no senator or House of Representatives member has been able to do it.

There are some states that are considered educationally disadvantaged states. You will see that if there is an entrance examination for unity schools, somebody from Edo State, for instance, is expected to score 280 over 400 and somebody from Yobe is expected to score 150 over 400 as an education-disadvantaged state. But there can be one Ehighator or Idahosa working for a federal government agency who lives in Yobe State, had all his children there but his state of origin is Edo.

So, when his son or daughter is doing an examination in Yobe, he or she will fill his state of origin as Edo and so they will use the cut-off mark of Edo to assess the child. Meanwhile, the environment, the school system, and education are as the Yobe boy.

The same scenario pervades every other sector. I explained all these to them, but when the primary was about to come. Mrs Daisy Danjuma was in the race, and Jim Adun was there. I was saying let’s go to the primaries but one morning, I was in my campaign office and a message came that we were needed at Chief Igbinedion’s House.

When I got there, I met some prominent Nigerians including the late Stella Obasanjo. After some talk, they said our father (President Obasanjo) was interested. Meanwhile, I had paid N1million already. Till today, I have not been refunded that one million naira. They told us that there would be no primary which was why I called that press briefing to call off the campaign.

the Benin man or somebody from Edo North. I don’t like people bringing in this sentiment to say ‘It is our turn.’ You bring your best. I have spoken to a lot of my friends from Esan. Now, the Edo State Chairman of APC is Esan, the state chairman of PDP is Esan, and the Labour Party National Chairman is Esan.

They should go and influence their parties’ structure because the PDP will be waiting for what the APC will do and if they take their candidate from Edo South, the PDP will follow them because no party will want to lose the election.

The last time Obaseki contested it was against a Benin man(Osagie Ize-Iyamu). What they need to do is to close ranks, harmonize and bring in a good candidate. PDP would be watching APC and APC watching PDP, now we have the Labour Party. You cannot underrate anybody because they shocked us the last time.

In your political career, you made many enemies and friends, how are you coping with them?

I have made many political enemies and one particular one is Adams Oshiomhole because of Obaseki. But the truth of the matter is that I and Oshiomhole had met once or twice and we greeted each other very well. He is a very good man. A very kind man I enjoyed working with him because he listens. He will try to impose his idea on you but if you have a superior argument he will allow you to have your way. I worked with him for eight years as a political adviser. I also worked with Lucky Igbinedion for three years but that three years was interrupted.

In Oshiomhole’s administration, as a political adviser, he called me and said he wanted a particular person to go to the Senate and I said, I don’t support the person but another. We went to the field and I defeated him. That is something that cannot happen now. The governor cannot talk and a commissioner or adviser will say no. That is Oshiomhole for you, but we clashed. I have no regrets. Anytime we run into each other we will greet each other.

When I disagreed with him, it was not Obaseki that I was fighting for, I was fighting for the Benins. For instance, Oshiomhole wrecked Osagie Ize-Iyamu and that is why in Obaseki’s re-election, we did not campaign. We were playing Oshiomhole’s video because he said Osagie is this, Osaige is that.

In 2016, he said it was Obaseki he wanted. I said okay. It was easy for me because Obaseki was my schoolmate, though I was ahead of him. We all went to work and produced Obaseki. I know all we did to produce Obaseki. Four years down the line, he now came to say that he didn’t want Obaseki again.

For some reasons that I cannot say now, after four years, he started praising Ize-Iyamu. He did not have the courtesy to tell me, though if he had done that, I would have told him no, I can’t do that.

Late Tony Anineh, an Esan man, was the one dictating for the Benins, who should be this, who should be that and now Oshiomhole, an Etsako man wants to continue from there? That is why I said that I was not fighting for Obaseki. Oshiomhole said Obaseki was his brain box, he is a financial magician, he is that he is this. And that is why I said that the next governor should be a homeboy, not a financial magician.

He must be one of us who eats with us at Igun Street and drinks with us at popular places like the Press Centre. We are not importing any expatriates. The 2024 governorship election will be free and fair. Some people are saying Tinubu is there, APC will win but I say everybody has to work because you can’t have more votes than recorded by BVAS

What was your growing up like?

I grew up with a Priest, an Anglican priest. I didn’t grow up with my father. I was with my grandmother who had six daughters and I was the first male grandchild. She was the first female councillor in Benin. At six, I was supposed to be in primary one. So, one morning, my father drove past her house and saw me with my grandmother eating rice, and bananas. My father asked ‘Why is this boy not in school?’

My grandmother replied: ‘School? Agidnigbi (who was the richest man in Benin then) did not go to school. It is not school that will make my grand-son become somebody.’

My father waited for my grand-mother to go out the next morning before coming to pick me up and took me to his brother who was an Anglican priest at Lagos Street.

For the first time, I saw a well-organized environment. I saw a man dressed in black, he was my uncle, who later became the Anglican Bishop of Benin. I thank God that he picked me because I wonder if I was not brought up by a Priest what I would have done?

I met the former governor of Edo State. Prof Oserheimen Osunbor, we were very close in Ekpoma. His father was a school Principal and my uncle was the Archdeacon and secretary of the Anglican Church in Ekpoma. So, when we relocated to Benin, he used to come to Benin to visit us with his big books. In the night my uncle would go to sleep and Prof Osunbor would be reading his big books, and he would say, Charles, you are very unserious and I would tell him to mind his books after all I was the one that would fail my examinations. I remain an optimist and I believe that Nigeria will be great again.