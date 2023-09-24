Three escape death as truck crushes car at Ojuelegba

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Three victims were rescued at the Abalti Barracks end of the Ojuelegba Bridge, Surulere as a truck conveying a 40-feet container accidentally crashed onto a Toyota Corolla car with registration number JJJ 811 FV while ascending the bridge.

According to reports, the rescue alert, which was triggered at 20:45 hours on Sunday had the Sari Iganmu Rescue crew of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, among other state emergency responders, including sympathisers rescue two male adults and a female adult who were occupants of the car.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck and his assistant reportedly fled the scene after the accident.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed there was no casualty as of press time.

The three victims were being attended to at the Lagos State Accident and Trauma Center after being administered first aid on the spot of the accident.