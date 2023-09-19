Thousands of British doctors strike again in row over pay

Junior doctors hold placards during a strike, amid a dispute with the government over pay, outside St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, Britain April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

Thousands of NHS consultants were on strike across England in a dispute over payment as the country’s health service braced itself for another wave of industrial action.

Consultants would also walk out on Wednesday, when they will be joined by junior doctors in the first joint strike in the history of the NHS.

Junior doctors, who have held 19 days of strike action since March, would then continue their strike on Thursday and Friday this week.

Both consultant and junior doctor members of the British Medical Association (BMA) will again join forces for strikes on Oct. 2nd, 3rd and 4th.

Thousands of operations and appointments have been cancelled as a result of the strikes, with NHS leaders warning that some patients are seeing their appointments rescheduled three times.

A Christmas Day-style service would be provided on the joint strike action days, with emergency care the priority.

It came as the government outlined plans to extend strike laws to ensure doctors and nurses in hospitals provide a minimum level of cover.

The new regulations, which were opened to consultation, would mean doctors and nurses have to provide a certain level of cover.

This would be after being issued with a work notice by employers on what is needed to maintain “necessary and safe levels of service.

Consultations on minimum service levels have already run for ambulance staff, fire and rescue services and passenger rail workers, after the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act became law.

NAN