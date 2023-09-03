Things to know about Rugby Union World Cup Winners

Rugby

By Otu Nkpoidet

The Rugby World Cup is Rugby Union’s premier international rugby tournament which sees countries from across the world competing to lift the Webb Ellis Cup.

It began in 1987 and this year will be the tenth edition of the tournament as it takes place every four years.

The defending Rugby Union World Cup champions South Africa popularly called Springboks has won the World Cup a record 3 times alongside the All Blacks on their debut in 1995, 2007 & 2019. They have featured in 3 finals.

New Zealand has also won the World Cup a record 3 times. They have featured in 4 previous finals – the inaugural World Cup in 1987 jointly hosted by Australia, in 2011 and 2015. They also were Runners Up in 1995.

Australia also called the Wallubies won the World Cup twice in 1999, and 2003, featuring in 4 finals and Runners Up in two – 2003 and 2015.

England on the other hand won the World Cup once in 2003. They have featured in 4 finals and we’re 3-time Runners Up in 1991, 2007, and 2019 respectively.

France the host of the 2023 Rugby World Cup has never won the World Cup but has played in 3 finals.