The trials of Trump

Trump

By Nick Dazang

MAJOR events unfolding in the United

States enthrall and engage us. This is because America has the largest economy in the world. It is one of the avatars and harbingers of Western liberal democracy, a project that we have swallowed hook, line, and sinker. And it is a lightning rod. As the world’s largest economy, any major activity in that country has consequences for lesser denizens such as Nigeria. As a country, which Ronald Reagan touted in his 1988 State of the Union address as the “shinning city on a hill,” we will do well to keenly observe developments in that country. Some of the tempestuous events unfolding, pell mell, in America and which should interest us are the court trials of former President Donald Trump. A forerunner of the Republican Party and its most likely standard bearer for the 2024 presidential election, Trump is immersed in four major cases involving a record 91 charges. The indictments against Donald Trump are the first ever against any former president of the United States. They are, therefore, unprecedented. His being the most formidable contender for the presidential ticket of the Republican Party puts America in uncharted territory and puts the world in suspense and on tenterhooks about the prospects of another unpredictable Trump presidency.

Fourteen months before the American presidential election, European capitals are said to be agog with strategy sessions as to how to deal with a likely Trump presidency. Recall that in his first term, Trump gave short shrift to multilateralism and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO, alliance in preference for an obtuse and constricted American outlook. This alienated America and caused a near-unraveling of its transatlantic and Pacific relationships. Donald Trump is charged with both federal and state crimes. He is facing four distinct or separate indictments, as follows: 1) He is accused of violating New York State law by allegedly agreeing to conceal a series of reimbursements to his former lawyer and self-proclaimed fixer, Michael Cohen, who is a key witness against Trump. Cohen allegedly made a $130,000 “hush money” payment to adult film actor Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair.

2) Trump is accused of keeping classified documents after leaving the White House and storing them “in various locations in Mar-a-Lago Club, including a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, and a storage room”. He is also accused of a “scheme to conceal” that he had kept those documents. 3) Trump is accused of participating in a scheme to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power after he lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden. He and six other co-conspirators are indicted for knowingly spreading lies that there was widespread “fraud in the election and that he had actually won”, thereby leading to the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

4) Trump and 18 others are accused, under Georgia State’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations, or RICO Law, of co-ordinating an effort to thwart proper certification of that state’s 2020 presidential election, which Joe Biden won. These four major indictments, amounting to 91 counts or charges, are scheduled for trial on March 4, 2024, March 25, 2024, and May 2024, respectively. It is noteworthy that the Georgia State trial has also been scheduled for March 4, 2024, a day before Super Tuesday (on March 5, 2024). Super Tuesday in the United States is Presidential Primary Election Day, when the greatest number of states in that country hold primary elections and caucuses. In Fulton County jail, where Trump surrendered and was charged with thirteen counts, his mug shot was taken, another notorious first for a former United States President.

Rather than for these record and unprecedented indictments to diminish the former President and cast him in the mould of common criminals, to be shunned and put at arm’s length, they appear to resonate with his Republican base. As of July 31, 71 per cent of Republican voters stood shoulder to shoulder with Trump in spite of these investigations. Many Trump fanatics view his indictments as a witch hunt, which he continues to canvass truculently. The indictments also consolidate his position as the front-runner of the Republican Party for the 2024 presidential election. Fifty-eight per cent of the likely 2,700 Republican Party primary voters are said to support his candidacy. It is a measure of Trump’s sure-footedness that he shunned the first in the series of debates for Republican aspirants held more than a week ago in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. For good measure, he elected to have a pre-recorded interview with Tucker Carlson, which was deliberately aired to coincide with the said debate.

And though most observers thought his mugshot, taken at Fulton County jail, would savage his standing and trigger a meltdown, it has instead boosted his popularity with his Republican base. It continues to subscribe to the warped narrative that all of Trump’s indictments are a witch hunt and that he did nothing wrong. The mugshot, which went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, has raked in more than $7 million for the Trump campaign. Though Trump has a commanding lead compared to his Republican Party presidential opponents and has a cult-like following in that party, he inspires a miasma of disdain among Democrats and independents. Most Democrats and Independents view these indictments as open and shut cases. And most will not rue the day Trump is sentenced, like the mobster Al Capone, to prison. They are quick to point at Trump’s undue pressing of Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, on January 2, 2021, “to find 11,780 votes” to influence the last presidential election, which was captured on audio and played hundreds of times as an instance.

Like Capone before him, Trump revels in attention. More than publicity, which gives oxygen to his brazen and unblushing denials, he is desperate to secure the Republican Party nomination. He hopes to further deploy the ticket to win the presidency and to pardon himself of any possible convictions. Otherwise, he is destined for prison. Republicans live in dread of a prospective Trump candidacy. Most pundits and Republican bigwigs fear that if Trump runs on the Republican ticket, he will eventually lose to President Biden. This is because a coalition of Democrats and Independents, which is more inclusive and formidable in terms of race and demographics, is most likely to outperform a narrow Republican base, as happened in 2020.

As in 2020, when moderate Republicans, under the auspices of the Lincoln Project, campaigned robustly for Biden, a Trump candidacy is likely to engender a rebirth or resurgence, thereby dividing the party down the middle. Even though a Trump candidacy is, by default, a win-win for Biden, the president remains embattled. His ratings are low in spite of an uptick in the economy and in spite of his taming of inflation, which had reached the stratosphere under his watch. Not a few Americans are concerned that age is not on Biden’s side and that considerable verve needs to be injected into governance ahead of the 2024 presidential election. This is not to add further possible lacerations to his campaign arising from the investigation of his son, Hunter.

Even as avid observers of the American political scene watch in anticipation of how Trump is going to meander through these trials, it is clear that his antics and excesses are an indictment on America itself. The indictments are an eloquent condemnation of Donald Trump and the system that facilitated his crimes.

Only a country that has come short of its claims to being a paragon and a country bereft of its moral compass will fawn over a man facing this legion of indictments. One hopes that the bigwigs of the Republican Party will summon the courage to confront Donald Trump and demand that he stand down. In 1974, a Republican delegation, led by Senator Barry Goldwater, demanded that Richard Nixon resign or face impeachment over Watergate. Already, the media maven, Rupert Murdoch, who once told Trump his time is past, is said to be goading Governor Glenn Younkin of Virginia to throw his hat in the presidential ring. To look benignly away is to allow a convicted felon to run for president. Such an Al Capone-like scenario will be the undoing of the Republican Party, the Grand Old Party (GOP) of Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

Dazang, former Director of Voter Education at INEC, wrote from Abuja