The return of Akeredolu and fortunes of Ondo State

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

By Sole Ebiseni

LIKE Nehemiah, my biblical namesake and his native Judah, faraway from its gates this day, the stories from and about our Sunshine Ondo State, hit me with great concern. Unlike Nehemiah and the fallen wall of Jerusalem, capital of regional Judah, we are no longer concerned about the moats built round Akure in those days to ward off Bini’s military territorial ambition.

Yet the situation here is of enough concern for supplications to “the LORD, the God of heaven, the great and awesome God to let His ears to hear our prayers for the peace of our land that we may therein prosper”. At the wake of European scramble for Africa and eventual British colonialism, after Lagos in 1861, the colonial administration was extended eastwards to Ilaje land the coastal territory of the present Ondo State when the laws of the colony was made applicable thereto in 1895 in a joint administration with Epe.

The creation of Ondo Province in 1915 was an amalgamation of people and territory hitherto under diverse administrations culminating in the Ondo State in 1976 from which Ekiti was further extracted in 1996. Its roots are firmly planted deep in the Atlantic with its left leg along the Lekki Peninsula in the west and right at the estuary of Benin River at Oghoye straddling over 100 kilometres of coastline, the longest amongst the Nigerian littoral states. A part of the Niger Delta and the only oil producing state in the South-West, Ondo stands on the Atlantic and so tall its head touches the old Kabba Province (now Kogi State) making it the only state that stretches uninterruptedly from Southern to Northern Nigeria.

Its inhabitants consist of independent tribes. It snatched the Ilaje coastal dwellers from the colony of Lagos who, with the Ijaws of the Apoi and Arogbo, share the mangrove forest, heralding the Ikale country of Okitipupa and Irele in the rain forest crisscrossed by the rivers of Oluwa and their tributaries. They are co-joined by the kingdoms in the Odigbo Council constituting the southern siblings.

Venturing thence into the Central region reveals the territory of the Ondo, from where the Province and later the State, derived its name as agreed to by all; an interesting story for another day. The land of the Egins in the Ondo East and West Councils, dovetail into the old Akure District divided into Akure South, North and Ifedore but of common and indistinguishable dialect with land interspersed by beautiful undulating hills, hosts of our capital, peaceful home to us all having Osun State as neighbours in the west. It is immediately bordered by the Idanre ancient mountaineers.

The northern fringe across the Ogbese River is shared by Owo and Ose, a melting pot of diverse groups of ancient kingdoms, extending north-easterly into the old Benin Empire and the Akoko, an amazing polyglot region of four dominant Councils which love for independence is evident in their numerous crowns but nonetheless weaved together and guarded by ancient rocks at the brink of the Savannah. Its territory aggressively hits the Kabba Province, from which some were originally crafted. A state of great icons in all aspects of life yet defined by their omolúwàbí ethos as “simple and easy-going” in a letter dated March 5, 1970 addressed to the Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon by 13 eminent personalities, then championing the creation of Ondo State.

For a while now we have been in the news for not too cheering reasons. In spite of its incomparable contribution to the votes credited to their party by the INEC, the state has been pushed to the abyss probably because we were not hitherto visible as part of the Lagos “magic team” which is the litmus test of patronage qualifications rather than the sweating at the polling units considered too primitive for the smart guys.

When initially taunted with the Blue Economy portfolio, we felt most eminently qualified with our incomparable length of shoreline and works-in-the-pipeline deep sea port which will not only serve to decongest the Lagos port in its immediate eastern neighbourhood but also the maritime hub of the West African sub-region. Of course, the rest is history as we lost it soon as the importance of the new Ministry dawned on the big boys who promptly grabbed, snatched and ran away with it.

Unfortunately, the three months absence of the governor, noted for his courageous volubility on national affairs, greatly exposed our state to a situation where we are not close to the front seats not to talk of being at the high table where Lasswell’s definition of politics as “who gets what, when and how” is being given effects. Whatever your opinion about Aketi, he stands tall in defence of his conviction.

As Chairman of the Southwest Governors Forum, he provided courageous leadership with his colleagues in the creation of the Amotekun Regional Security Outfit, in the interest of the security of the region, daring the objection of the Federal Government of the same party platform. He displayed no less courage in the advocacy and defence of true federalism for the diverse Nigerian state; rejected open grazing of animals and its Federal Government-sponsored variants of RUGA, Cattle Colony, National Grazing Reserves, etc., not only for its implications for security but also because the Federal Government has no such powers on land use.

On our part, the Afenifere insists equity dictates that the President of the Federal Republic must come to the South and specifically the South-East while Akeredolu pegged his own agitation at the South-West for undisguised reasons of party partisanship. Those who now call the shots were not seen in the trenches of Southern presidency struggles. In his absence, no one sang the songs as the canary. One of our leaders in the state, at the wake of declaration of ÌSÈSE public holidays by South-West Governors, told me that Aketi wouldn’t have only been in the forefront but would have either composed his own lyrics or considered one of the many of Fela, Orlando Owo or Bob Nesta Marley to drive home his point unambiguously. The fear of losing even the crumbs has pitted our people in the state against one another even over what naturally belongs to them. It is no big deal given any state a ministerial, every state is constitutionally entitled, the struggle could only be on who.

The rest of the nation watches, counting the Chief of Staff to the President, Customs, Immigration, the Police, Army now the Central Bank for our region in a nepotistic regional conquest. The hope of an appointment soon or the fear of next year’s gubernatorial ticket are the restraining factors for those who should talk. The situation of my people in the Niger Delta region of the state is sardonically pathetic. The rest of the world is pissed by our nuisance presence in the media fighting one another and seeking cheap attention of sudden power brokers over a mere part-time appointment as representatives of the NDDC over what naturally belongs to and should ordinarily not count for us on the sharing table. Máafo, máafo, jí gbò má kàn (talk, you no talk, que sera sera).

Nigeria, we hail thee.

Ebiseni is the Secretary General, Afenifere and South West Coordinator OBIDATTI Campaigns.